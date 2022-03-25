Deputies arrest Royal man accused of robbing dead woman’s house

HOT SPRINGS -- A Royal man was arrested early Monday after Garland County sheriff's deputies caught him in the act of taking belongings from the home of a woman who died three days earlier, according to an affidavit.

Michael Neil Montgomery, 38, who lists a Woodview Lane address, was taken into custody shortly before 12:30 a.m. and charged with a felony count of residential burglary, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing, punishable by up to 30 days in jail.

Montgomery remained in custody Wednesday in lieu of $5,500 bond.

According to court records, Montgomery lists no prior felony history but was convicted of misdemeanor criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia Feb. 7 and sentenced to a year in jail with all but two days suspended. He was also convicted Aug. 27 of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and sentenced to 30 days in jail.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Montgomery was first encountered by Garland County sheriff's deputies Saturday at a residence in the 100 block of Disney Street after a neighbor called 911 to report that someone was in the house even though the female homeowner had died Friday.

Deputies made contact with Montgomery, who claimed he was "simply moving items out for the family," and they told him he needed to leave the property and not return until he could provide paperwork showing he could be there, according to the affidavit.

After Montgomery left, deputies secured and locked the residence, the affidavit said.

Late Sunday night, Deputy Susan Musler, Sgt. Jon Lane and other deputies were again called to check on the Disney Street residence by the parents of the deceased, who live out of state and who told them that "no one is to be there."

Deputies saw a red trailer "half full of belongings" pulled up to the residence, with dogs that were determined to belong to Montgomery leashed outside the front door "inhibiting our ability to get to the front door," Musler said.

Montgomery opened the front door and told the deputies, "I would like to know what is going on," the affidavit states. He was told to walk away from the dogs to talk to them and was again asked if he had any documentation proving he could be there, the affidavit said.

"No, I don't have any documentation, and I don't need any," he said, according to the affidavit. At that point, he was taken into custody.

After he was taken into custody, Montgomery asked deputies to call his father to pick up his dogs. When Montgomery's father arrived to get the two dogs, he told deputies that the deceased woman was not Montgomery's mother and that he didn't know her, according to the affidavit.