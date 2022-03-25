El Dorado gearing up for busy events calendar

EL DORADO -- With the first event of 2022 under its belt, Main Street El Dorado is shifting into overdrive to roll out a jam-packed events calendar for the remainder of the year.

Main Street El Dorado is an organization that is working with others to revitalize the downtown area of the city.

Shamrockin' on the Square, a St. Patrick's Day celebration, was held March 12 and reportedly drew hundreds of people to downtown El Dorado.

Not bad, considering chilly temperatures that settled into the area following a light snowfall the previous night, said Beth Brumley, executive director of Main Street El Dorado.

With more volunteers this year for Shamrockin', Brumley said Main Street El Dorado was better able to track the number of attendees who filtered in and out of the event throughout the day.

She said the event drew 800-1,000 people.

"We had volunteers at the entrances with clickers and head-counters. Since it's a free event, it's (attendance) kind of hard to track," Brumley said.

Activities throughout the day included live music, food, a chili cookoff, games, a vendors' market and the Rock Paper Scissors Championship.

Because there was still snow on the ground, Main Street El Dorado scrapped large inflatables that had been planned for the Fun Zone, citing safety reasons.

Nineteen teams, all from out state, competed in the chili cookoff, which was sanctioned by the International Chili Society.

More than $2,000 in cash and prizes were awarded to first-, second- and third-place winners in three categories -- Traditional Red, Homestyle and Chili Verde.

Brumley said the top three cooks in each category qualified for an invitation to the World Championship Chili Cook-Off, which is set for Sept. 23-25 in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Shamrockin' kicked off Main Street El Dorado's festival season and Brumley said the next few months will be busy for the Main Street El Dorado board and volunteers.

Main Street El Dorado is looking ahead to May on Main, the lead-in to its summer events, and booking headliners for MusicFest 2022, which is set for Oct. 7-8.

May on Main

Brumley said Main Street El Dorado will once again team up with the South Arkansas Historical Preservation Society to present the May on Main and the annual Mayhaw Festival, respectively.

Both events are set for May 7.

In 2021, Main Street El Dorado planned a host of activities to complement the Mayhaw Festival.

Mayhaw activities are centered around the Newton House Museum, 510 N. Jackson St., and last year, Main Street El Dorado scheduled activities that extended to Union Square and beyond for May on Main.

Admission is free for both events.

May on Main 2021 included an International Chili Society-sanctioned chili cook-off, live music, food vendors, games, big-wheel races for children and adults and a motorcycle poker run, which took participants beyond El Dorado city limits.

Last year, a concert featuring The Allman Betts Band was presented by the Murphy Arts District on the same day as the Mayhaw Festival and May on Main.

Organizers of all three events said they hoped the one-day schedule would keep people in town longer for the weekend.

This year, May on Main and the Mayhaw Festival will coincide with opening of the Murphy Arts District Farmers' Market for the season, also set for May 7.

MusicFest announcement

After five years, Main Street El Dorado and Murphy Arts District have dissolved their partnership in teaming up to present MusicFest.

The long-running, annual music festival was started by Main Street El Dorado in the late 1980s, and in 2017, the two groups joined together to organize the 35th anniversary of MusicFest.

The event served as Murphy Arts District's grand opening celebration with concerts that lasted over the course of five days.

Murphy Arts District booked the musical headliners with shows in its venues, while Main Street focused on the "festival" side with attractions, food and craft vendors and stages featuring local and regional talent on the Union County Courthouse Square.

As a result of the partnership, the "festival" portion was cut from a Friday-night/all day Saturday affair to just one day on Saturday.

The Murphy Arts District-Main Street El Dorado arrangement continued until this year, save for 2020 when MusicFest was canceled because of covid.

Several weeks ago, Murphy Arts District pulled of the partnership, citing several factors, including a response to feedback from the public, many of whom wanted MusicFest fully back on Union Square, and a shift in focus from planning festivals to concentrating on concerts and other live shows.

The change now places Main Street El Dorado back into the headliner-booking business.

"That's definitely put a lot more on our plate because over the past five years, we have become more involved in helping our downtown stores," Brumley said.

Over the past four festivals, Brumley said Main Street El Dorado typically began looking for local and regional talent to fill the side music stages for MusicFest.

Compounding the issue, she said, is trying to find sponsors to help secure headliners -- a process Main Street El Dorado previously began almost as soon as MusicFest ended each year.

"That's the issue: sponsors want to know who you're getting and the talent won't commit until they know you have the money," Brumley said.

She said MusicFest headliners will be announced June 2 in downtown El Dorado.

The announcement will coincide with First Thursday, an event that is hosted each month by the Downtown Business Association.

First Thursday is scheduled to kick off its 2022 season in April.

During First Thursday, downtown business remain open until 7 p.m. and offer activities, special sales and discounts to boost foot traffic downtown.