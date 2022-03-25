Elite Eight watch party planned at Bud Walton Arena

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas will host a watch party Saturday night at Bud Walton Arena for the Razorbacks’ NCAA Tournament basketball game against Duke.

Arkansas and Duke are scheduled to tip off at approximately 7:50 p.m. Central in San Francisco. The winner of the game will advance to the Final Four.

According to UA, arena doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and admission is free. Those attending are encouraged to enter through the south, west or east entrances of the arena, and park in Lots 56, 56B, 60 or any lots west of Razorback Road.

A limited number of concession stands and the arena’s team store will be open for the watch party. No outside food or beverages will be allowed inside the building and those attending must enter through metal detectors. The SEC’s clear-bag policy will also be enforced.

Arkansas advanced to its second Elite Eight in as many seasons with a 74-68 victory over No. 1 Gonzaga on Thursday in San Francisco. Duke advanced with a 78-73 victory over Texas Tech.

Saturday’s game, which will be televised by TBS, will be the first between Arkansas and Duke since the Razorbacks defeated the Blue Devils 76-72 in the championship game of the 1994 NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas has not played in the Final Four since 1995. Duke is looking to advance to its first Final Four since 2015.