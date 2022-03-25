Today

“WRITING INTO YOUR FAMILY ARCHIVE” — With poet L. Renee, noon, the Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow via Zoom. $35.writerscolony.org. SPRING BREAK SPECIALS — 1-4 p.m. through March 27, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org. SPRING BREAK MOVIES — “Ron’s Gone Wrong,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org. BEST IN GLASS — Rock Town Distillery, 6 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $79. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org. “TIGER STYLE!” — “How to define success and how it’s different from our parents’ version,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday extended through April 10, in person and streaming through TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $15-$28. 777-7477 or theatre2.org. “METEOR SHOWER” — Two couples, several plots, tons of laughs in this script by Steve Martin, 8 p.m. March 25-26; 2 p.m. March 27; again March 31-April 3, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $15 & up.arkansaspublictheatre.org, 631-8988. “HAMILTON” — 8 p.m. March 25; 2 & 8 p.m. March 26; 2 p.m. March 27; again March 29-April 3, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $199-$449. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

Saturday

SUPER SATURDAY — Spotlight Characters’ Curious George Show, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org. INTRODUCTION TO GENEALOGY — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org. BVPL CROCHET GROUP — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org. NATIVE CONVERSATIONS — “Dine Women in Medicine and Healing Through Generations” with Dr. Farina King, 2 p.m., Museum of Native American History via YouTube. Free.monah.org/upcoming-events.