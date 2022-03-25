The Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau has changed the lineup for its April Jazz in the Park concerts in the History Pavilion in Little Rock's Riverfront Park, swapping the dates on two of the acts: Marquis & MOOD will perform April 6 with SynRG performing April 13. The schedule change was announced after an item on the concerts appeared in Thursday's Style section.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Getting it straightToday at 3:08 a.m.
Print Headline: Getting it straight
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT