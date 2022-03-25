Gravette School Board considers athletic turf; woman expresses concern

GRAVETTE -- As the Gravette School Board considers turf for the athletic fields, at least one community member has concerns about the use of AstroTurf.

Lori Russell, whose son died after contracting an internalized staph infection, spoke March 14 to the board about her concerns about the use of synthetic turf on school athletic fields. She mentioned the potential for injuries and problems with cleaning it. Russell urged board members to consider things "other than just having a pretty field."

Superintendent Maribel Childress gave an update on the proposed turf project. Hellas was the lowest bidder and had the highest grade of AstroTurf, she said.

Athletic director Norman Mitchell displayed samples of the project.

Richard Carver, maintenance department head, shared some comments on cleaning in response to Russell's presentation.

The project can be financed, but Childress recommended letting local banks have the first opportunity. A special board meeting will be held Tuesday to vote on the turf project.

The board also honred DECA advisor Bob Johnson and five of his students who placed in competition at the DECA state leadership conference on Feb. 21 and 22 in Springdale. These students were Emma Bates, Blake Ellis, Blake Honcell, Landon Joneson and Katelyn Trimble.

Board members voted to grant permission for the DECA representatives to attend their national conference in Atlanta, Ga., from April 23-27. In a separate motion, they voted to pay $2,700 from the operating fund to help cover the expenses of the trip.

Others honored at the meeting were three members of the Gravette High School speech and debate team who qualified for National Speech and Debate Association district competition and their sponsor, Jackie Rieff. These students were Hunter Griffith, Zeke Surface and Cameron Moore. Zeke gave a presentation of a speech he had written for the competition.

Finally, Childress introduced Glenn Duffy Elementary music teacher Gabrielle Hamilton, winner of the Superintendent's Grant Award, who spoke to the board and described her winning project.

In other business:

• The board accepted the two resignations and three retirements.

• Business manager Dennis Kurczek gave the February financial report and the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief/American Relief Plan financial report. He noted that electricity and fuel costs are up sharply and are running 1% over budget. He said the two remaining covid funds have been fully budgeted out and reported closing on the purchase of property on Stagecoach and Bittersweet roads would occur on March 15. Childress added that, thanks to a suggestion offered by board member Tracy Moorman, the owners had cleared the household waste from the property.

• Assistant superintendent Rebecca Sears gave the curriculum and instruction report and asked for agenda items for Tuesday's board work session. In response to questions from board member Hope Duke and her suggestion to seek more parental input, Sears said parents will be surveyed at parent-teacher conferences.

• Glenn Duffy Elementary principal Nikki Brecheen gave the pre-K annual report, saying pre-K numbers are the same. She said enrollment was opened a month earlier this year, and 32 applications have already been turned in, so all tuition spots are taken. Kindergarten enrollment is also up. Duke said she would like to consider using local funds rather than the ABC grant to ensure more local control.

• Childress gave the February attendance report and said the district's goal is 95% attendance.

• Childress gave the monthly covid report and said, for the second month in a row, Gravette Schools had no positive cases among students or adults. She recommended no changes in the covid directives and mandates.

• The board voted to approve updates to the sick leave donation policy effective immediately with Jay Oliphant voting against the measure because he said he preferred to make changes retroactive to January.

• The board voted to approve changes in the 2022-2023 school calendar to allow for a teacher professional development day on Jan. 3 with students returning on Jan. 4 and to have a day out on Jan. 16 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. They also voted to allow the personnel policy committee the opportunity to consider a new calendar option with an earlier start date.

• The board voted to approve replacing the kitchen floor at Glenn Duffy Elementary with a Cremona TG poured floor at an approximate cost of $20,000 to be paid out of the building fund.

• The board granted Childress authority to sign the HIRED! Grant memorandum of understanding on behalf of the district with any grant expenses to be paid with ESSER funds.

• The board voted to grant permission for the GHS Future Business Leaders of America to attend their state conference in Little Rock April 3-5.

• The board voted to no longer offer a virtual school option, with the exception of giving one junior who has successfully completed virtual school this year, the option to remain in the program for her senior year.

• The board voted to hire Carissa Lewellen as a lunch duty aide for Upper Elementary, Dana Spyker as a bus driver and Amber Adams as a speech-language pathologist and to renew the contracts of school administrators and certified teachers. Other personnel changes approved were to redefine Kim Brunkhardt's position to be the director of federal programs, assessment and special projects; to split the current ESL director position into a K-5 ESL/migrant director position and a 6-12 ESL/migrant/advanced Spanish teacher position; to pay K-6 regular education/special education certified teachers in a self-contained regular education multi-subject classroom a $1,000 stipend for each special education student they serve through that dual role and to pay each departmentalized teacher a $500 stipend for each special education student they serve through that dual role; to add one additional custodian to be paid out of the operating budget; to approve extending Gabrielle Hamilton's music/intervention contract and Brandi Brown's art/intervention contract at Glenn Duffy Elementary through June 2024, both to be paid with ESSER funds; to allow the Glenn Duffy Elementary music teacher and the Upper Elementary music teacher to teach one period of music at the Middle School and the Glenn Duffy Elementary art teacher to teach one period of art at the Middle School each day of the 2022-2023 school year