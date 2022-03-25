Hicks transferring to Arkansas

Fayetteville High School graduate Rosana Hicks will play college volleyball much closer to home.

Hicks will walk on at the University of Arkansas. She signed with Central Michigan out of high school.

She suffered a knee injury in the Class 6A state tournament finals match in 2020. Hicks had surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee did not play last season before entering the transfer portal.

The 6-1 outside hitter was named All Arkansas Preps Player of the Year as a senior and finished with more than 1,200 kills in her high school career.