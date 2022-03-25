Home Movies

"Moon Manor" (not rated, 1 hour, 43 minutes, On Demand) This witty interpretation of a novel idea that somehow steers clear of sentimentality concerns Jimmy (Jim Carrozo), an aging and uniquely original man enduring the onset of dementia, as he takes his fate into his own hands by staging his own "FUNeral" with an unusual assortment of friends. With Lou Taylor Pucci, Debra Wilson, Ricki Lake; directed by Erin Granat and Elizabeth Brissenden.

"You Are Not My Mother" (not rated, 1 hour, 33 minutes, On Demand) A slowly accelerating horror effort with affective performances opens a week before Halloween when Char's bedridden mother, Angela, has disappeared. When Mom returns home to their North Dublin estate the following evening, she looks and sounds the same, but her behavior has become frightening, as if she has been replaced by a malevolent force. Hint: Irish folklore may be involved. With Hazel Doupe, Carolyn Bracken, Paul Reid; written and directed by Kate Dolan.

"My Best Part" (not rated, 1 hour, 48 minutes, Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, Vimeo) This French comedic drama -- which comes close to succeeding in both genres -- concerns Jeremie (Nicolas Maury of Netflix' "Call My Agent"), a struggling actor plagued by personal loss, a love life in shambles and a faltering career, turns to his clear-headed mother Bernadette (Nathalie Baye) for support. And gets more than he bargained for. Directed by Maury.

"Writing With Fire" (not rated, 1 hour, 32 minutes, On Demand) An Indian documentary -- winner of the Audience Award at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival -- that concerns the women of Khabar Lahariya ("Waves of News"), all from India's Dalit (untouchables) caste, who prepare to transition India's only female-led news outlet from print to digital, even though many of their reporters don't have access to electricity at home, as they confront some of their country's biggest problems. With Meera Devi, Suneeta Prajapati, Shyamkali Devi; directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh.

"Page One: Inside The New York Times" (R, 1 hour, 32 minutes, HBO Max) This smart, thought-provoking documentary takes viewers into The New York Times newsroom for 14 months starting in 2010, using the expertise of media reporters to capture the process of how traditional reporting and editing takes place in an institution that prioritizes facts. Directed by Andrew Rossi.

"Pursuit" (R, 1 hour, 35 minutes, On Demand) A well-cast action thriller -- shot primarily in Arkansas -- in which a tough detective crosses paths with a ruthless hacker desperate to find his wife, who has been kidnapped by a drug cartel. Complicating the narrative is the possibility that the hacker's crime-boss father might be involved. With Emile Hirsch, John Cusack, Elizabeth Ludlow, William Katt, Andrew Stevens, Jake Manley; co-written and directed by Brian Skiba.

"Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber" (Showtime) This five-episode series focuses on Travis Kalanick, Uber's CEO (ultimately ousted), and his difficult relationship with mentor Bill Gurley, a Texas venture capitalist who bets his sterling reputation on Uber's success, and then has to live with the consequences. With Uma Thurman, Elisabeth Shue, Kyle Chandler, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Quentin Tarantino.

"The Long Walk" (not rated, 1 hour, 56 minutes, On Demand) Deliberately paced and quietly intense, this Lao mystery, set in the near future, follows an aging scavenger who exploits a ghostly companion's ability to traverse time, hoping to prevent his mother's eventual suffering from a terminal illness. With Yannawoutthi Chanthalungsy, Vilouna Phetmany, Por Silatsa; directed by Mattie Do. Subtitled.