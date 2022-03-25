



Happy birthday (Mar. 25): Like the snap of a puzzle piece coming together or the satisfied rush that comes with a row of green Wordle squares, you'll often have the thrill of filling life's blanks. Your wins will build up and you'll get to wear them like a cape of confidence. You'll be made a leader and you'll use your power to make things better.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The other person's account of the events in a relationship may differ substantially from your own. Be receptive to the other person's point of view.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): This is a lucky day to gather and acquire resources. You'll accurately estimate what you need, find the right price and get a lot of use from today's purchases.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): A curious, experimental mood takes hold. You won't have to pursue it for long before you find yourself in a magical place. Perception alters the lighting scheme of the world.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Certain people require more of your patience. Or you can just ignore their thoughtlessness instead, and that's an act of compassion. Why take offense when no harm was intended? You have better things to think about.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You've fantasized about getting someone else to do the mundane work while you follow your creativity. But, it's the mundane tasks that move your imagination. Being hands-on brings out your genius.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Normally you wouldn't gamble with what's precious to you, but there's a calculated risk that seems like it might be worth taking. Make sure you have good communication and a backup plan.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): It's not like you to accept whatever life throws your way as though it's meant for you. You say what's meant for you. You think ahead; you take control. What you give will strongly influence what you get.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You could use some faith. While a naive abandon of thought process isn't your style, you could surrender your skepticism for a more practical reason. It's heavy. Traveling light is faster.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There's much to do and you'll be a leader, overseeing the action. You already know one way to get the job done. To foster teamwork and innovation, encourage others to come up with solutions too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Colleagues and friends can provide some of your most meaningful competition, as their close vicinity is intensely motivating. Don't be afraid to share information but keep some for yourself too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): This is a sharing kind of day. What we share is inconsequential; it's the effort that matters. It's enough to appreciate being connected and let the particulars be what they are.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Minefields just look like fields until something blows up. It's a good day to respect hidden history, read all the signs, follow all the rules and heed all the warnings.

ALONE TOGETHER

When you live on a spinning rock, with your closest neighboring planet at least 25 million miles away, it does inspire an urge to be as self-reliant as possible. And yet, today, as the Capricorn moon makes a precarious angle to the sun, it will seem equally wise to recognize the great extent to which we need each other.



