Hot Springs man faces battery charge after attacking girlfriend with ax, police say

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs man was arrested Tuesday night on a felony battery charge in an ax attack on his live-in girlfriend in which she was hit in the head at least once, according to an affidavit.

James Lee Hendrix, 61, of 112 Ball St., was taken into custody at his residence shortly before 9 p.m. and charged with second-degree domestic battery, punishable by up to six years in prison.

Hendrix, who lists no prior criminal history, was being held without bail and is scheduled to appear April 11 in Garland County District Court, although he will likely be arraigned sooner if unable to make bond.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Garland County sheriff's Deputy Elwood McConnell and Sgt. Jeremy Simpson were dispatched to the Ball Street residence after dispatchers received a 911 call about a disturbance there during which a woman was reportedly struck in the head with an ax.

They made contact with the victim, 42, who was holding a bloody towel to her head and had visible injuries, the affidavit states. LifeNet paramedics who responded to the scene noted she would need staples for the head wound.

She told deputies she had asked her live-in boyfriend, identified as Hendrix, what was going on and he "just flipped out," grabbed an ax and struck her in the head with it, according to the affidavit. She also had puncture wounds on her arms from the backside of the ax, which was pointed.

Hendrix was found at the scene and detained. He was questioned about the incident and reportedly admitted he hit the victim with "a blunt object" and then qualified that by saying he hit her with an ax, according to the affidavit.

The victim said she defended herself and got out of the house and called 911.

Deputies noted Hendrix had blood on him, but it appeared to be the victim's blood. He had no visible injuries.