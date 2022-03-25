• Krystal Lynette Perkins, 35, faces charges in Alabama and Tennessee, with officers saying she struck a patrol vehicle and wrecked her taxi after leading them on a cross-border chase following a traffic violation, then explained, "I just didn't feel like stopping today."

• Brendan Johnson, an attorney, said the world needs to know what's going on in Rapid City, S.D., the gateway to Mount Rushmore, as he seeks class-action status for a lawsuit over a hotel owner's vow to ban American Indians after a shooting there involving two teenagers.

• George DeJesus and Melvin DeJesus, Michigan brothers who were wrongfully convicted in the murder of a family friend, walked free and were reunited with their family after 25 years behind bars, with Melvin crediting his mother for never letting them lose hope.

• Davontae Sanford, who entered prison as a teenager and spent eight years there before a prosecutor dropped four murder convictions because of police misconduct, with a professional hit man ultimately confessing, now awaits a $7.5 million settlement from Detroit.

• Russ Goodman, a state senator, said teachers, students, the retirement system and rural Georgia all win as the Senate joined the House in passing legislation to lure retired teachers back to class by letting them continue getting their pensions as well as paychecks.

• John Wheeler, a state representative in Kansas, immediately apologized to Rep. Ponka-We Victors Cozad, an American Indian, as other lawmakers reacted negatively when he asked if she was using a tomahawk rather than a gavel as she presided over the House.

• Scott Calleson of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said "they've eaten every scrap of food we've put out" as Florida manatees, starved of seagrass by human pollution, gobble up donated lettuce as fast as it's served, with the total nearing 200,000 pounds as migration season nears.

• Willie Wilson of Chicago, 73, a businessman and perennial political candidate, repeated his popular promotion by spending $1 million, offering free gas to motorists at four dozen gas stations and prompting some to wait more than an hour to collect their $50 worth.

• Rick Madeira of Fall River, Mass., says "it's the future," more convenient and "obviously more fun" as he saves on gas and cuts his commute time by riding an electric unicycle that can reach 40 mph, though he says he rarely goes that fast heading to work.