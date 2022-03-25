The nation in brief: Inmate wins prayer-at-execution ruling

Inmate wins prayer-at-execution ruling

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday sided with a Texas death row inmate seeking to have his pastor be allowed to pray out loud and touch him during his execution.

The high court's decision won't keep John Henry Ramirez from being executed. But the justices in an 8-1 decision rejected Texas' defense of its policy of allowing an inmate's spiritual adviser to be present in the death chamber but without speaking or touching the inmate.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in a majority opinion that Texas "appears to have long allowed prison chaplains to pray with inmates in the execution chamber, deciding to prohibit such prayer only in the last several years."

He also rejected concerns that allowing Ramirez to be touched could interfere with the IV lines that carry the execution drugs. "Texas could allow touch on a part of the body away from IV lines, such as a prisoner's lower leg," he wrote.

Justice Clarence Thomas was the lone justice to dissent, writing that Ramirez has repeatedly engaged in litigation tactics to delay his execution and that this lawsuit was "but the latest iteration in an 18-year pattern of evasion."

Executions in Texas, the nation's busiest death-penalty state, had been delayed while the court considered the case.

Ramirez is on death row for killing a Corpus Christi convenience store worker during a 2004 robbery. He stabbed the man, Pablo Castro, 29 times and robbed him of $1.25.

Contempt vote set for 2 Trump allies

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. House committee investigating the Capitol riot said Thursday that it had set a vote for next week to consider contempt of Congress charges against two aides of former President Donald Trump.

The committee will meet Monday to discuss whether to recommend referring for potential prosecution Trump's former trade adviser, Peter Navarro, and Dan Scavino, the onetime chief of staff for communications.

The meeting marks the latest effort by the panel to hold uncooperative witnesses accountable. The panel is investigating events leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection aimed at preventing Congress from certifying the results of the presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

The committee subpoenaed Navarro for his testimony in early February, seeking to question the Trump ally who promoted claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. Though Navarro sought to use executive privilege to avoid cooperation, the Biden administration this month denied claims from him and former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Navarro called the committee vote "an unprecedented partisan assault on executive privilege. The committee knows full well that President Trump has invoked executive privilege and it is not my privilege to waive." He said it was "premature for the committee to pursue criminal charges against an individual of the highest rank within the White House for whom executive privilege undeniably applies."

Navarro said the dispute seemed "inevitably headed" to the U.S. Supreme Court, adding that until there is a resolution, the House committee "should cease its tactics of harassment and intimidation."

Pilot ejects safely before F-16 jet crash

OKLAHOMA CITY -- An Oklahoma Air National Guard pilot managed to eject safely from an F-16 fighter jet before it crashed into a wooded area in southwest Louisiana on Wednesday, the Guard said.

There were no reports of injuries on the ground, and the pilot suffered no severe injury, the Guard said.

The pilot's family identified him as Maj. Alexander Drummond, mission commander of the Tulsa-based 138th Fighter Wing of the Oklahoma Air National Guard. He is the son of Gentner Drummond, a Tulsa attorney and a Republican candidate for Oklahoma attorney general.

"As a parent, the first thing I wanted to know when I received the news of the crash was, of course -- is he OK?" Gentner Drummond said. "I'm relieved to know that Alexander is alive, receiving outstanding medical care and is expected to make a full recovery."

The pilot and aircraft were on a routine training mission out of Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, the Guard said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Capitol reopening for small-group tours

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Capitol will reopen to the public Monday for guided tours for limited groups of people who have registered, congressional officials said, two years after the coronavirus pandemic prompted the cessation of such visits.

Officials said the resumption will occur in phases, beginning Monday for school groups and other groups of up to 15 people led by lawmakers or their aides. Congressional offices will be limited to one tour per week.

The move marks Congress' latest relaxation of covid-19 restrictions as Washington, D.C., and the nation struggle to return to normalcy. Mask requirements in the Capitol were relaxed weeks ago.

In normal times, about 3 million people visit the Capitol each year.





FILE - The Rotunda of the Capitol in Washington is seen June 30, 2021. The Capitol will reopen to the public Monday for guided tours for limited groups of people who have registered in advance, congressional officials said Wednesday, March 23, 2022, two years after the pandemic prompted the cessation of such visits. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)



FILE - A tour guide, center, leads a group of visitors on a tour of Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol, Jan 30, 2020, in Washington. The Capitol will reopen to the public Monday for guided tours for limited groups of people who have registered in advance, congressional officials said Wednesday, March 23, 2022, two years after the pandemic prompted the cessation of such visits. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)



FILE - The bronze statue of King Kamehameha, the 18th century Hawaiian warrior-monarch, is seen in the Capitol Visitors Center which has been empty for two years due to the pandemic, at the Capitol in Washington, March 18, 2022. The Capitol will reopen to the public Monday for guided tours for limited groups of people who have registered in advance, congressional officials said Wednesday, March 23, two years after the pandemic prompted the cessation of such visits. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

