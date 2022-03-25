The world in brief: Iran blames U.S. for nuclear deal failure





Iran blames U.S. for nuclear deal failure

BEIRUT -- Iran's foreign minister claimed Thursday that his country is ready to reach a lasting agreement with world powers, blaming the latest failure to revive Tehran's tattered nuclear deal on an allegedly "unrealistic vision" by the United States.

Speaking during a visit to Beirut, Hossein Amirabdollahian urged the U.S. to stop "wasting time."

Nuclear negotiations nearly reached completion on the deal earlier this month before Russia demanded that its trade with Iran be exempted from Western sanctions over Ukraine, throwing a hurdle into the process. Negotiators have yet to reconvene in the Austrian capital.

Amirabdollahian discussed a range of issues with Lebanese officials, including the tiny Mediterranean country's parliamentary elections due in May, Russia's war in Ukraine and the latest developments on efforts to resurrect the nuclear deal.

"We believe that if there is a realistic American vision in dealing with the situation, we will very soon see the birth of this nuclear deal," he said. Asked about the main obstacles, he said "some matters are still pending and they are related to lifting the unjust sanctions" imposed on Iran.

"We believe that the United States should move on the right track instead of wasting time," he said. "We are ready to reach a strong, good and lasting agreement as long it does not cross the Islamic Republic of Iran's red lines."

Ethiopia calls for truce in Tigray region

KAMPALA, Uganda -- Ethiopia's government on Thursday announced what it called an "indefinite humanitarian truce" in its war-ravaged Tigray region, saying the action was necessary to allow unimpeded relief supplies into the area.

"The government calls upon the donor community to redouble their generous contributions to alleviate the situation and reiterates its commitment to work in collaboration with relevant organizations to expedite the provision of humanitarian assistance to those in need," authorities said in a statement issued by the Government Communication Service.

The government statement said Tigray's forces must reciprocate the truce for the humanitarian situation to improve in the region.

It urged fighters loyal to Tigray's fugitive leaders "to desist from all acts of further aggression and withdraw from areas they have occupied in neighboring regions."

It was not immediately possible to get a comment from Tigray's leaders, and it was not clear if the immediate humanitarian truce is a step toward a comprehensive cease-fire.

Toll 48 in bombing at Somali vote site

MOGADISHU, Somalia -- A prominent Somali female lawmaker is among at least 48 people killed in a suicide bombing that hit a polling station in rural central Somalia, police and a local official said Thursday.

The attack took place late Wednesday in the town of Beledweyne, the capital of Somalia's Hiran region.

Among its victims was opposition lawmaker Amina Mohamed Abdi, an outspoken government critic who was campaigning to retain her seat in the National Assembly.

The death toll rose dramatically from 15 to 48 as more victims of the attack succumbed to their wounds, Ali Gudlawe, president of Somalia's Hirshabelle state, told reporters. He said 108 others were injured.

Al-Shabab, Somalia's Islamic extremist rebel group, claimed responsibility for the attack. The 15 people killed were "mostly civilians" and the attack wounded "an unspecific number" of people, police officer Ahmed Hassan told reporters by phone.

"I was at a walking distance to the polling station when a suicide bomber rushed towards the member of parliament Amina and embraced her and blew himself up," eyewitness Dhaqane Hassan said. "Shots were fired in the air by the soldiers who seemed shocked, but unfortunately she instantly died at the scene."

S. Korea's ex-president leaves hospital

SEOUL, South Korea -- Three months after being pardoned for one of South Korea's worst government-corruption scandals, former President Park Geun-hye went home Thursday after being released from a hospital.

"I express my greetings to our people for the first time in five years. My health has really improved, thanks to your worries," Park said.

Hours after leaving the hospital, a crowd of thousands waving national flags and balloons chanted her name amid a heavy police presence as Park arrived at her high-walled residence in her southern hometown of Daegu, where supporters covered a path near her home with hundreds of wreaths.

"The past five years have been a very difficult time for me to endure," Park said.

Park said she hopes to make unspecified contributions, "even if small," to help the country, but made no specific mention of plans to get involved in politics again.

"While I was president, I tried hard to work for our nation and people, but was unable to fulfill a lot of my dreams. Those dreams are now up to the hands of others," Park said.

Park was ousted from office and imprisoned for bribery and other crimes in 2017. She has described herself as a victim of political revenge and refused to attend most of her trials.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, speaks during a joint press conference with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bouhabib in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Iran is ready to reach a strong and lasting agreement over its nuclear program with world powers, the country's foreign minister said Thursday blaming delays for reaching such a deal on the U.S. claiming it does not have a "realistic vision." (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)



Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, right, meets with Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Iran is ready to reach a strong and lasting agreement over its nuclear program with world powers, the country's foreign minister said Thursday blaming delays for reaching such a deal on the U.S. claiming it does not have a "realistic vision." (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)



Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, left, speaks during a joint press conference with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bouhabib in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Iran is ready to reach a strong and lasting agreement over its nuclear program with world powers, the country's foreign minister said Thursday blaming delays for reaching such a deal on the U.S. claiming it does not have a "realistic vision." (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)







A vehicle carrying South Korea’s former President Park Geunhye arrives at her home as supporters and local residents wave national flags Thursday in Daegu, South Korea. (AP/Newsis/Lee Young-hwan)





