Jackson to remain UAM athletics chief

Head football Coach Hud Jackson has been named to the permanent role of athletic director at the University of Arkansas at Monticello after serving in the interim since July.

The university announced Thursday that it has suspended the search committee and named Jackson -- the Boll Weevils' coach since the 2011 season -- as the full-time replacement for Padraic McMeel, who took on the same position at Black Hills State University in South Dakota.

Jackson's primary duties as AD include hiring staff members, raising funds and working closely with the campus leadership on "university strategies," according to a news release from UAM. He made two hires just weeks into his interim role, naming Chad Tapp as men's basketball head coach and Ken Hamilton as men's and women's golf coach.

"I am very excited to continue in this role," Jackson said. "UAM and Monticello are special to me and my family. I am grateful to our athletic staff and coaches for their support and to [Chancellor Peggy] Doss for believing in me and our vision. There are many positive projects happening right now, and we are on a great path. Our student-athletes are the most important part of the puzzle, and we must continue to help them to be successful in the classroom and in competition."

Jackson, a former quarterback and baseball pitcher at McNeese State University in Louisiana, was associate head coach at the University of Central Arkansas for six seasons prior to his arrival in Monticello. His football team went 5-6 overall and in the Division II Great American Conference after routing archrival Southern Arkansas University last fall. The Weevils landed 33 new recruits during the February National Signing Day, including 10 from Arkansas.

The Weevils will resume spring practice Tuesday and close with a spring game April 14.

"I am pleased that Hud Jackson has agreed to continue to serve as the UAM director of athletics and head football coach," Doss said. "He is a phenomenal leader for our athletics department and understands the importance of academic success and student retention. He has done an excellent job of fundraising and creating strategic partnerships to strengthen the department and improve opportunities for our student-athletes."