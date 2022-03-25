LET’S EAT! Waygu Beef And Mezcal

52 Kilo

A new steakhouse by the restaurateurs behind Fayetteville’s Prelude Breakfast Bar is poised to open soon in Rogers.

Specializing in Wagyu beef and mezcal, 52 Kilo will open March 31 at 3000 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway near Lewis & Clark Outfitters.

“We wanted a fresh and more modern take on the traditional white table cloth steakhouse,” one of the owners told us earlier this week. “We wanted to bring something unique and fun to the area that you can’t find anywhere else.”

The bar will primarily feature mezcal and wine. House cocktails, including mezcal versions of classics like the old fashioned, will round out the drink menu.

The space will be small, so reservations are highly encouraged.

52 Kilo will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday and 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Patrons can email jaye@fifty2kilo.com to make a reservation.

Smokin’ Oak Wood Fired Pizza

Fayetteville’s Uptown Apartments might have lost a coffee shop, but it’ll soon have its own pizza joint.

Smokin’ Oak Wood Fired Pizza is planning to offer artisan pizza, a self-serve taproom and outdoor patio space when it opens in July at 3959 N. Steele Blvd.

“We will have the largest self-pour tap wall in Arkansas, serving a wide variety of beer, wine and mixed drinks,” according to Ben and Monica Roberts, the owners of the Fayetteville location. “It’s a one-of-a-kind experience, and we can’t wait to share it with the Fayetteville community.”

“We want to be part of the community and offer the resident perks like free delivery, pool delivery, Uptown Nights, and other events specifically for the Uptown residents,“ the owners say.

Third-party delivery, curbside pickup and online ordering will also be available.

Smokin’ Oak is based out of St. Petersburg, Fla. It currently has locations in Iowa, Colorado and Nebraska with others planned in Texas, Florida and Ohio, according to the restaurant’s website.

El Charro

Mexican restaurant El Charro in Springdale is planning to open a second location.

The new restaurant will be located in southwest Fayetteville at 3120 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. near Aldi.

“To all our clients, we are very happy to be able to inform you of our second restaurant that will open soon in Fayetteville. We will keep you informed of our opening,” a social media post by the eatery said. “We thank each of you for making it possible for our business to continue to grow.”

The restaurant even hopes to expand to Bentonville eventually, according to a comment on Facebook.

El Charro is currently open at 701 N. Thompson St. from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Junior’s Breakfast Club

When Junior’s Breakfast Club opens in Rogers, it’ll aim to be centered around brunch and good, old-fashioned conversation.

“Junior’s is a homage to the coffee shops our grandpas went to and still go to,” the restaurant stated in a social media post.

Menu items will include breakfast tacos, biscuits and gravy, sausage, egg and cheese on Texas toast, a pimento cheese and ham sandwich and more, according to the business’ social media posts.

The restaurant will be located in the new Pinnacle Heights Development next to Hunt Tower.

Has a restaurant recently opened or closed near you? Does your favorite spot have a new menu? Let us know. Email us at gmoore@ nwaonline.com .