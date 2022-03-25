Maybe term limits?

I've been a Republican for over 50 years, but now I'm starting to have second thoughts. According to Andy Branton's recent Voices letter, Republicans are only concerned with promoting white supremacy, autocracy and smoking pot. Who knew?

I think that I'll remain a Republican, but I do wish those in office would remember that we are supposed to be the party of smaller government and fiscal responsibility.

The folks in Washington, including the Republicans, seem to think that a $30 trillion debt is no real cause for concern. Maybe that's because they've been up in Washington way too long.

Every time I think I'm getting old, I can turn on the TV and see the octogenarians who are running our country. Lord help us. Perhaps it's time to take a serious look at term limits for our House and Senate members. It has worked well in Arkansas and 14 other states.

Maybe some new blood in Washington would be a little more concerned about what we are leaving to our grandkids to try and clean up.

GORDON GONDEK

Little Rock

Embarrassed by them

I must start by saying it has been a long time since I agreed with anything John Brummett had to say, but on his column on the confirmation hearings this week, he was on point. I was ashamed and embarrassed to claim to be a Southerner, regardless of Democrat or Republican.

The way these men--and I will not use gentlemen (for they are not that)--attacked Ms. Jackson was deplorable. They kept asking questions of her but would not allow her to answer, and this farce of a confirmation hearing went on for over 12 hours. She deserves high praise for not losing her composure or temper during this process.

Ted Cruz and Tom Cotton both need to be taken out to the proverbial woodshed for a lesson in how to behave in public.

JACKI STAFFORD

Conway

Unwanted distinction

I have always enjoyed when Arkansas excelled above Texas at anything, but not anymore. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has been known to be the most reviled member of that body. Members of his own party go out of their way to avoid contact with him.

Our Sen. Tom Cotton's conduct has often been unwarranted and offensive, to say the least, but his demeanor and questioning in the Judge Jackson hearing is inexcusable. In many minds, that unwanted distinction is now passed to the Natural State and its junior senator.

JOHN DUPREE

Fayetteville

Where allegiance lies

I was raised with you, I worked with you and for you, you are my friends and relatives. I understand why you pledge allegiance to the United States of Trump.

I know it's futile to point out that Donald Trump's a liar, a crook in his business affairs, an alleged abuser of women, a bully and braggart. Your comeback may be that they're all like that. That's really weak, man--embarrassing.

You know President Trump incited that mob to storm the Capitol and, as president of the United States of America, did nothing to discourage them. You know that was treason. Not maybe, you know! You know he's playing you for a fool, like he did that mob, about the election being stolen. Maybe you believe the lie, or want to. Maybe you're that lost.

Maybe you get a charge out of Trump's rally chants: "Stop the steal," Lock her up," "Send her back," "F- - - Biden," etc. Maybe you don't care if he praises racists as patriots.

He probably pushes your buttons on social and political issues. You might like that he's rich and flaunts it; maybe he's kind of a role model, but you probably wouldn't say that out loud.

By the way, constitutional issues such as gun control, abortion, voter suppression, gender identity, banning school books and muzzling teachers are mostly between state governments and the courts. You own the Supreme Court, so you can ease up on those concerns.

I don't expect you to change. But maybe, just maybe, you'll consider whether your allegiance is to the United States of Trump or the United States of America.

HOWELL MEDDERS

Fayetteville

Must pay attention

A little history is in order. World War I began in 1914 and the U.S. entered in 1917. World War II began in 1939 and we entered in 1941. We can clearly see the same lead-up now to what could be World War III.

We should pay attention to history and to the brutalities we may eventually be forced to acknowledge ... for our own existence, as we did twice before.

PHIL MARIAGE

Hot Springs