Literacy Council opens new offices

TEXARKANA -- The Literacy Council of Bowie and Miller Counties officially opened its new Summerhill Square offices Wednesday afternoon.

It began the move in December. On Wednesday, officials heralded their new operating space, along with new programs.

"It was all about space," said Jenny Walker, executive director. "We've been in several locations since our beginnings 35 years ago in Texarkana's public library. When covid hit, that forced us into a place that was just 800 square feet. That quickly proved too small. So as soon as we could, we moved into larger space, which finally brought us here, going from 800 to 1800 square feet. The small space we left could host 12 people at a time, at best. Now, we have enough room to conduct our programs."

The Literacy Council does train students in reading and literacy, as is suggested. But Walker says that nowadays, it is about much more.

"We are here to help out our students with the skills to make it in the modern workplace, and that goes beyond just reading, as important as that is," she said. "Our definition of literacy is broad. Not only will you learn reading and writing here, but also we can teach computer literacy [basic computer operations and internet navigation as well as use], financial literacy [personal money management and budgeting]. In addition, we work with the Chamber of Commerce of Texarkana on their Work Keys study program. The locals schools host the programs, with the chamber providing resources. The schools provide the tests, but we can help students prepare for them."

The new space houses larger class and study space, a small library and computer lab as well as administrative offices.

"Students come in and are scheduled with one of our tutors for one-on-one instruction," said Walker. "With our increased capacity, we can bring on more tutors and instruct more students."

For those who seek the services of the Literacy Council, all they have to do is go by the offices.

"We will match you with a tutor," said Walker. "If you want to volunteer as a tutor, come by and see us. We will evaluate you for interests and talents and find a good space to plug you in."

In addition to their tutoring services, the Literacy Council has a new initiative about to debut.

"We are launching our 100 Families program Tuesday at 2 p.m. next week," said Kristin Rivas-Jones, 100 Families County Coordinator, Bowie and Miller. "This is a community-wide initiative, where we help coordinate the various resources and efforts of services intended to help families in crisis. This program will help families in trouble to go from crisis to careers."

Rivas-Jones said this program was brought on by Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

"It may have originated in Arkansas, but it applies to both Bowie and Miller," she said. "The program is already underway in four other Arkansas counties, we are the 5th. Bowie County is the first Texas County in which it applies."

Walker also reminded everyone that the Spelling Bee is coming up.

"It takes place April 2 at Texarkana College," she said. "The trophy for the Spelling Bee champions has been renamed in honor of Aaron Brand, who was a big supporter of the Bee."

In addition, she also reported that the Literacy Council took in $1,500 at the fundraiser conducted with Julie's Deli.

"We loved doing it with them, and we hope we get to do it again," said Walker.