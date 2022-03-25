LIVE! IN NWA

Willi Carlisle will return to Fayetteville to play a free show with Tony Kamel at 7 p.m. April 1 at George’s Majestic Lounge. Northwest Arkansas’ favored poet, songwriter, musician and playwright Carlisle has been on tour, and his song “Boy Howdy” was just featured on No Depression’s “General Admission” playlist. Learn more about what Willi’s been up to at willicarlisle.com. Tony Kamel is a singer and guitarist for Wood & Wire from Austin, Texas. The band’s “North of Despair” album was nominated for a Grammy for best bluegrass album in 2019.

Registration for the April 1 show at George’s is required at stubs.net/tickets/4466/tonykamel-of-wood-and-wire.

ELSEWHERE

• Happy hour with Buddy Shute and the Motivators starts at 6:30 p.m. ($7) then Rochelle Bradshaw and Hypnotion with Rachel Ammons continue the tunes at 8:30 p.m. March 25 ($10-$12); Forgotten Space jams at 7 p.m. March 26 ($20); Bones of the Earth with Mud Lung and TV Preacher get loud at 7 p.m. March 27 ($10); and doors open at 7 p.m. for Tia Verdes March 28 ($20-95) at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Trevor Patterson plays at 6:30 p.m March 25 at the Bakery District, 70 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith. facebook.com/TheBakeryDistrict.

• Chris Colton and Joint Custody play at 8 p.m. March 26 ($12-15) at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

