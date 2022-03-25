Man arrested in connection with Wednesday morning Helena-West Helena shooting

A man was arrested Friday in connection with a shooting in Helena-West Helena on Wednesday, police said.

Darrius Valley, 23, was arrested after a shooting Wednesday morning that left Glenn “Trey” Poole, 23, in critical condition, according to a news release from the Helena-West Helena Police Department

Officers responded to 514 Saint Jean St. in northwest Helena-West Helena at 9:24 a.m. Wednesday for a shots-fired call, according to the release.

Upon arrival, they discovered Poole lying in the street suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in his chest, police said.

He was airlifted to Regional Medical Center in Memphis in critical condition, according to police.

Police later determined that Valley was the suspect, and he was arrested Friday, according to the release.

He was charged with first-degree battery and booked into the Phillips County jail, police said.