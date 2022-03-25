Man sentenced to 10 years for molestation of 2 girls

LITTLE ROCK — A 32-year-old Ohio man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for molesting his girlfriend’s daughters during visits to his home when he lived in Little Rock.

Sentencing papers filed Tuesday show that Damien Michael Turner dropped his legal challenges to two charges of second-degree sexual assault by entering a no-contest plea.

Under the conditions of his plea deal, negotiated by deputy prosecutor Lea Phelps and Public Defender Mac Carder, Turner, of Cincinnati, was sentenced to 10 years by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen.

According to an arrest affidavit, the father of the girls, who were 8 and 5 years old, went to Little Rock police after the children told their grandmother that Turner had been fondling them and performing oral sex on occasional visits to Turner’s Little Rock apartment.

The older girl reported seeing Turner molesting the younger girl, with one of them describing him touching her “bathing suit areas.” One girl said Turner had told her that she was his “favorite,” the report said. Authorities report that the abuse occurred between December 2019 and July 8, 2020, the same day the girls’ father contacted police.

Contacted by detectives during the investigation, Turner denied wrongdoing but would not submit to an interview. He was arrested on warrants in Cincinnati in March 2021 and returned to Little Rock, where he has been jailed ever since.