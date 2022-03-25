Marine from Pine Bluff speaks to Links chapter

The Pine Bluff chapter of The Links Inc. hosted the third session of its Links International Foreign Affairs and Business program for students in Pine Bluff High School's Jobs for American Graduates class.

The presenter was Corey Doolittle, a 1998 graduate of Pine Bluff High School, who currently serves as the United States Marine Corps' Senior Medical Logistician at Headquarters Marine Corps, Deputy Commandant, Installations and Logistics, Pentagon, in Washington, D.C.

Doolittle provided insight on his educational and career path since graduating from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff with a bachelor's degree in regulatory science, agriculture. His presentation introduced students to how he received his commission through the Navy's Health Services Collegiate Program, a scholarship program in designated health care professions. Additionally, he displayed pictures and described his worldwide travel experiences, according to a news release.

Doolittle informed students on how he supports the nation's defense as a health care administrator and medical logistician. He ensures that medical supplies and medical equipment are available to support the military's health care system in operational environments worldwide.

He spoke about his worldwide travel as a medical logistician and the critical leadership positions he has held supporting various medical treatment facilities, the fleet facilities, and naval activities internationally. He also emphasized that naval medical logisticians are committed to ensuring that the right material and equipment are in the right place at the right time to deliver world-class health care to sailors, marines, and their families.

Doolittle opened and closed his presentation with the poem, "Equipment" by Edgar A. Guest, that he was required to learn in eighth grade at Jack Robey Junior High School. He credits the poem as a primary source of encouragement, and he suggested that the students heed the poem's encouraging words as they continue their journey.

Sheena Meadows moderated the question and answer session, followed by remarks and appreciation from Calvin Thomas, a staff member of the JAG program.

Tenita Shannon-Gragg is the president of the Pine Bluff chapter of The Links and Eula Liddell, Dorothy Holt, Carolyn Blakely, Sheena Meadows, Yvonne Blevins, and Arlene Woody are International Trends and Services Facet members.