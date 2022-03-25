N. Korea test-launches ICBM, raises ire of U.S.

TOKYO -- North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile Thursday that Japanese officials say is its most powerful to date and capable of reaching the East Coast of the United States -- ratcheting up tensions amid stalled nuclear negotiations.

It is Pyongyang's first ICBM test since 2017. Although North Korea has conducted a series of short- and intermediate-range tests in recent months in line with a weapons development schedule, an ICBM test was considered a red line by many countries monitoring its actions.

Pyongyang appears to have tested a weapon that could threaten the U.S. mainland. It remained unclear whether the launch was of a new and untested "monster missile" or the previously tested Hwasong-15, which had the range to deliver a single nuclear warhead anywhere in the United States.

The launch drew a strong condemnation from the White House, which called it a "brazen violation" of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts Thursday and agreed to coordinate on a response, including potential new sanctions, according to the Japanese and South Korean governments.

"We urge all countries to hold [North Korea] accountable for such violations and call on [North Korea] to come to the table for serious negotiations," said press secretary Jen Psaki, referring to the country by its official acronym. "The door has not closed on diplomacy, but Pyongyang must immediately cease its destabilizing actions."

For weeks, officials had warned that North Korea may test its new Hwasong-17, which is believed to be the world's largest mobile ICBM and is designed to carry multiple warheads. North Korea revealed the weapon at a Workers' Party of Korea military parade in 2020.

As in the 2017 ICBM launch, the missile went up at a very steep trajectory that still shows it could reach the United States -- and this time it went even higher and farther. According to Japanese and South Korean estimates, it traveled as far as 683 miles and as high as 3,850 miles. It flew for 71 minutes -- 17 minutes longer than the Hwasong-15 test in 2017.

If the missile were launched on a normal trajectory, it would reach the East Coast of the United States, reported Japanese media, citing unnamed officials.

Makoto Oniki, Japan's deputy defense minister, said the missile is believed to be a new type of ICBM because of the increased height. The test was conducted near Pyongyang's Sunan area, South Korean military officials said, which was the location of two recent launches believed to be ICBM related.

In response to the launch, South Korea fired its own missiles from land, sea and air to demonstrate its "capability and willingness to respond immediately and punish," the military said.

"The action threatens the peace and security for our country, region and the international community, and is absolutely unacceptable," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said. "Moving forward, working together with the U.S. and South Korea and relevant countries we will consider future actions including sanctions."

In 2018, North Korea's Kim Jong Un unilaterally declared a moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests, while starting a flurry of diplomacy involving summit meetings with the leaders of South Korea and the United States. North Korea had recently warned it may lift its own moratorium after talks bogged down, and Thursday's launch did just that.

In a statement, Moon said Kim "broke the moratorium on the ICBM that he promised to the international community, causing a serious threat to the Korean Peninsula, the surrounding region and the international community."

Before Thursday, authorities had said North Korea launched parts of the Hwasong-17 on Feb. 26 and March 4. During those tests, the system was not launched at its full range or capability, officials in Seoul and Washington warned.

Pyongyang had not specified the types of rockets used in those tests, and said the launches were for developing a spy satellite system.

South Korea's Defense Ministry said it is analyzing whether Thursday's launch involved the new system.

Military tensions have been mounting on the Korean Peninsula amid an uptick in North Korea's weapons testing activity since the beginning of the year. Thursday's launch comes just eight days after a suspected ballistic missile fired from a Pyongyang airport exploded midair.