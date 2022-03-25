



• WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has wed his fiancee at a small ceremony in the London prison where he's being held. Assange, 50, has been in the high-security Belmarsh prison since 2019 on a series of charges related to WikiLeaks' publication of a huge trove of classified documents more than a decade ago. Supporters said Assange and Stella Moris were allowed four guests and two witnesses for Wednesday's ceremony. Moris posed for photos with her and Assange's two young sons as they arrived at the prison. She wore a wedding dress and veil embroidered with messages from friends and family -- designed by British designer Vivienne Westwood, who is among Assange's more vocal and high-profile supporters. Westwood also designed a tartan kilt for Assange, who was not pictured. "Every part of this private event is being intensely policed, from our guest list to the wedding picture," Moris wrote in the Guardian newspaper ahead of the wedding. "This is not a prison wedding, it is a declaration of love and resilience in spite of the prison walls, in spite of the political persecution, in spite of the arbitrary detention, in spite of the harm and harassment inflicted on Julian and our family," she wrote. Last week, Britain's Supreme Court refused Assange's appeal of a High Court decision to extradite him to the United States to face spying charges. That development narrows his options, but his defense team may still seek to take the case to the European Court of Human Rights or challenge the original judge's other findings. They could write to British Home Secretary Priti Patel in the coming weeks before she makes a decision on his extradition.

• The White House has removed Dr. Mehmet Oz -- best known as daytime TV's host of "The Dr. Oz Show" -- and former football star Herschel Walker from the President's Council on Sports, Nutrition and Fitness as both men run for U.S. Senate seats. Oz and Walker, both Republicans, were appointed by President Joe Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, and Oz quickly took to social media to claim he was being removed for political reasons. "It's beyond sad that Joe Biden would politicize such an important issue like health," Oz said in a video he posted to Twitter. He said he had no intention of resigning, adding that "if President Biden wants to politicize health, he'll have to fire me." Walker also took to Twitter on Thursday to attribute his removal to politics.

Stella Moris arrives to marry her partner the WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in a small wedding service to be held inside the high-security Belmarsh Prison, in south east London, Wednesday March 23, 2022. Assange, who is in a legal battle over a decision to extradite him to the U.S. to face spying charges, has been held at Belmarsh Prison since 2019, when he was arrested for skipping bail during a separate legal battle. Before that, he spent seven years inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden to face allegations of rape and sexual assault. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)



Dr. Mehmet Oz is shown in this 2022 photo. (AP Photo)







Herschel Walker speaks during former President Donald Trump's Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)





