State bests U.S. in personal-income rise

Personal income in Arkansas rose 8.1% in 2021, higher than the 7.4% rise in personal income in the United States, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Personal income in Arkansas (earnings, government transfer receipts, property income, dividends, interest and rent) totaled $154.8 billion last year, the bureau said.

The state's growth in total personal income ranked 15th among the 50 states and the District of Columbia. Idaho recorded the top growth rate, 9.6%, while Vermont was last at 4.5%.

Per capita personal income in Arkansas last year was $51,148, which ranked 45th. Per capita income in the United States was $63,444, the bureau said.

Net earnings in Arkansas rose 10.5% and was the leading category in personal income followed closely by government transfer receipts, which was up 9.4%, according to the bureau. Property income rose 1.4%.

In the United States, net earnings rose 8.9%, government transfer receipts rose 8.4% and property income rose 1.2%, the bureau said.

-- Noel Oman

Apartment property sale in LR tops $18M

A longtime apartment development in the Hillcrest neighborhood of Little Rock sold for $18.3 million last month, according to Pulaski County real estate records.

Arbor Pointe at Hillcrest, 3802 Kavanaugh Blvd., a 144-unit development formerly known as Crestwood Manor, was purchased by Arbor Pointe RVF Property LLC.

Arbor Pointe RVF Property is affiliated with Wicker Park Capital Management, a privately held real estate investment firm focused on multifamily, retail, office, and mixed-use properties in the southern United States. It has offices in Savannah, Ga.; Birmingham, Ala.; and Atlanta.

The seller was Crestwood Drop LLC. It is affiliated with Nighthawk Equity, which specializes in multifamily syndications for passive investors. One of Crestwood Drop's listed managers is Nighthawk Equity founder Michael Blank.

Crestwood Drop acquired the apartment complex from Nighthawk LLC, also for $18.3 million. Nighthawk Crestwood was organized by Dugan P. Kelley, a Prosper, Texas, lawyer.

Nighthawk Crestwood had acquired the property in 2019 from SRC Kavanaugh Investments LLC for $11.25 million.

-- Noel Oman

After gain of 5.60, index now at 782.07

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 782.07, up 5.60.

"Discussions of possible collaboration between companies in the semiconductor industry lifted technology stocks higher along with the broader market as volume remained light," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.