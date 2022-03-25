Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Latia McCurtain, 37, of 4372 W. Franciscan Trail in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. McCurtain was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Christopher Calvert, 32, of 915A Doubletree St. in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Calvert was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Andrew Faamata, 32, of 1799 Emily Circle Drive in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Faamata was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Carl Miller, 60, of 11095 Royal Oak Road in Prairie Grove was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Miller was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.