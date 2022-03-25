GOLF

Lingmerth 3 strokes back

Ben Martin birdied six of the last eight holes for a 6-under 66 and the first-round lead Thursday in the PGA Tour’s windy Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Former University of Arkansas golfer David Lingmerth shot a 3-under 69 and is tied for seventh. After opening his morning round with a bogey and making the turn in even par, Martin began the run with birdies on the par-3 11th and par-5 12th and added four straight on the par-5 14th, par-4 15th and 16th and par-3 17th. The 34-year-old Martin has made only one other PGA Tour start of this year, missing the cut this month in Puerto Rico with rounds of 78 and 70. He won the 2014 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open for his lone PGA Tour title. Adam Schenk was a stroke back after a bogey-free round at Corales Golf Course. Winless on the tour, he has missed seven cuts in his last nine starts. “Extremely windy day out there,” Lingmerth said. “We were joking around a little bit. Obviously, the course is not similar at all, but it was almost like a British Open-type way of playing today. Just a lot of flighted shots and had to be a little creative.” Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) is at 1-over 73.

BASKETBALL

South Carolina hires Paris

Lamont Paris believes he’s the perfect coach to bring South Carolina back to the NCAA Tournament. And he plans to do it in a hurry. Paris’ was hired Thursday, given a five-year deal worth $12 million and a mandate to take the Gamecocks to the Big Dance, where they’ve been just twice since 1998. In his introduction at his new home building, Paris thanked Athletic Director Ray Tanner and administrators “for recognizing greatness when they see it.” Paris broke out in loud laughter, “I mean, what else am I supposed to say?” Paris, 47, takes over for Frank Martin, who was fired earlier this month after 10 seasons and one memorable NCAA appearance — the team made a run to the Final Four in 2017. Paris becomes the first Black men’s basketball coach in school history.

FOOTBALL

Chiefs adds wide receiver

The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed with wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a $30 million, three-year contract to help replace the departed Tyreek Hill, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press on Thursday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical. The move came one day after the Chiefs traded Hill, a three-time All-Pro and one of the league’s most dangerous down-field threats, to the Dolphins. It also comes less than a week after the Chiefs landed JuJu Smith-Schuster with a club-friendly, one-year deal in the hope that he’ll bounce back from a shoulder injury. Valdes-Scantling caught 123 passes for 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns during his first four seasons in the league, appearing in all 16 games the first three before a hamstring injury hampered him last season.

TENNIS

Osaka stays hot

Naomi Osaka sure seems like herself again. The former world No. 1 is through to the third round at the Miami Open, easily handling 13th-seeded Angelique Kerber of Germany 6-2, 6-3 on Thursday. It was every bit as one-sided as the score made it seem, with Osaka winning 89% of first-serve points and 61 of the 100 points played in the match overall. Kerber is ranked 15th in the world; the last time Osaka defeated a top-15 ranked player was when she topped then-No. 10 Serena Williams in the 2021 Australian Open semifinals. Osaka went on to win that tournament and hasn’t been to a final since, but her win over Kerber — who had been 4-1 against Osaka entering Thursday — certainly made her look the part of a Miami contender. Kerber’s loss was part of a tough day for seeded players on the women’s side. No. 11 Emma Raducanu, No. 15 Elina Svitolina, No. 18 Leylah Fernandez, No. 25 Daria Kasatkina, No. 31 Alize Cornet and No. 32 Sara Sorribes Tormo were all defeated Thursday.