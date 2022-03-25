Police beat: Officers say 3 men nabbed after chase; Parolee is arrested in gun, drug case; Residence break-in leads to charges

Officers say 3 men nabbed after chase

North Little Rock police arrested three men who fled from officers after an attempted traffic stop Wednesday evening and tried to ditch a stolen gun out the window, according to an arrest report.

Police around 5:30 p.m. chased after the vehicle driven by Cederian Grace, 24, of Little Rock, in a pursuit where Grace showed an "extreme indifference to human life," according to the arrest report.

After the vehicle stopped near 1000 Fourth St., Grace, passenger Frederick Moore, 19, of Little Rock and passenger Douglas Bennett, 21, of Little Rock fled on foot, the report said.

All three men were caught and arrested, and police found a handgun that had been reported stolen and that one of the suspects had tried to get rid of along the path of the vehicle chase, according to the report.

All three men are charged with theft by receiving of a firearm, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm and a drug possession count, all felonies, and a misdemeanor drug possession charge.

Moore and Bennett also face a misdemeanor fleeing charge, while Grace faces a felony fleeing charge and a misdemeanor charge of refusing to submit to arrest.

Parolee is arrested in gun, drug case

North Little Rock police on Wednesday evening arrested a man who was on parole and had drugs and a stolen gun, according to an arrest report.

During a traffic stop for excessive window tint around 7:20 p.m., an officer recognized Dave Caple, 46, of Mabelvale, who was known to have a suspended driver's license, the report said. Caple was a parolee with an Arkansas Board of Parole arrest warrant out, and the officer searched him and his car, according to the report.

The search led to the recovery of a .38-caliber Smith and Wesson revolver reported stolen in Saline County, about 2 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, two pills suspected to be ecstasy and drug paraphernalia, the report said.

Caple is a felon and cannot legally own a gun. He is charged with five felonies -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of a firearm by a certain person, theft by receiving of a firearm, trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a Schedule I drug -- and a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge.

Residence break-in leads to charges

A North Little Rock man faces a felony charge and a series of misdemeanors after police say they arrested him breaking into a residence along with five minors, according to an arrest report.

North Little Rock police officers investigating a breaking or entering report just before 8 p.m. Wednesday arrived at a residence in the 1600 block of Allen Street. The landlord told police that he could hear people inside.

Officers surrounded the home and then six people, including 19-year-old Markel Clay, tried to flee out the back, the report said.

Police arrested Clay and five others, all youths, according to the report. Clay was charged with one felony count of breaking or entering and five misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The five minors were given citations and released, the report states.