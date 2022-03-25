Officials discuss federal funding

City and county elected officials and department heads met Thursday afternoon to discuss the competitive infrastructure funding opportunities for local governments as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Last year, Congress pass­ed and President Joe Biden signed the more than $1 trillion bill, a once-in-a-generation investment in the nation's infrastructure. The measure is aimed at rebuilding America's roads, bridges and rails; expanding access to clean drinking water; ensuring access to high-speed internet; tackling the climate crisis; advancing environmental justice; and investing in communities.

The legislation also provides improvements for the nation's ports, airports, rail and roads, according to the plan.

In a meeting with representatives from Jefferson County, the city of Pine Bluff, the Jefferson County Alliance and the mayor's office, discussions were held on the available and soon-to-be-available grants that would benefit their respective entities.

Southeast Arkansas Regional Planning Commission Director Larry Reynolds presented the Bridge Formula Program. According to Reynolds, under the new law, states are encouraged to set aside 15% of the state's distributed funds for use on non-highway bridges. Reynolds said the Bridge Formula Program funds projects that address equity, barriers to opportunity, underserved communities in rural areas and restoring community connectivity,

The funding is also used to address the needs of bridges that impede the mobility of goods and services.

"Counties and cities should have received an annual report on bridge conditions," said Reynolds "We have some bridges that are suspect."

Sandra Graves, Jefferson County Road Department office manager, said that in the past two years, the county has replaced four non-highway bridges, with one costing over $170,000.

"They [Arkansas Department of Transportation] will call and say shut it down today and that is what we have to do," said Graves, who was interested in the Bridge Formula Program.

Other grants that Graves said she would review with County Judge Gerald Robinson were the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant and the Rural Surface Transportation Grant.

The Safe Streets and Roads for All is a $5 billion competitive grant program from the Department of Transportation that will provide funding directly to and exclusively for local governments to support their efforts to advance "vision zero" plans and other complete street improvements to reduce crashes and fatalities, especially for cyclists and pedestrians.

Street Department Director Tom Bennett was also interested in the same grant.

Reynolds said the grant would help create "complete streets" in the city. Reynolds explained that a complete street is able to handle more than vehicles. It accommodates sidewalks for bikes and pedestrians and is able to handle big trucks, explaining that the Streetscape area of Main Street was not a complete street.

He said the most dangerous street in town was East Harding Avenue where there is nowhere to walk and nowhere to ride a bike. Olive Street was suggested as an area of improvement, but because that is a state highway, Reynolds said, it would not qualify.

The Rural Surface Transportation Grant is a $2 million competitive grant program from the Department of Transportation that will improve and expand surface transportation infrastructure in rural areas.

Some of the other grants listed were the $7.5 billion Rebuilding American Infrastructure Sustainability and Equitably Grants, Port Infrastructure Development, Infrastructure for Rebuilding America Grants and Reconnecting Communities grant to name a few.

Mayor Shirley Washington said she was interested in many of the grants and shared one that would benefit the school district. The Clean School Bus Program is a $5 billion competitive grant program from the Environment Protection Agency that will provide funding to replace existing school buses with low-or zero-emission school buses.

The Bus & Bus Facilities Competitive grant was another interest of Washington's. The $2 billion program from the Department of Transportation would provide capital funding to replace, rehabilitate, purchase or lease buses and bus equipment and bus facilities.

Washington suggested team leads be designated who would generate a team to look over the grants they are interested in before the dates open so they have their plans "ready to roll."

"It's going to take a lot of work to develop the grant," said Washington, who added that there will need to be additional team meetings to follow. "If we don't stay focused and in constant communication then nothing will happen. I see billions of dollars here and I see opportunity."