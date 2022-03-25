One critic’s Oscar picks





For many critics, the Oscars represent a frustrating conundrum. We want to denounce them as idiotic (which they often enough are), intractable, and hugely out of step with the true film-adoring public. But, we also have to acknowledge they are relevant despite all that, brimming with imperateur, with an iron grip on American cinematic history. We may hate them, but we can't quit them, no matter how much we protest.

Notoriously closed-minded, and often insulting, the Academy's penchant for truculent, knee-jerk reactionism, and constant bungling of racially sensitive material (voting the reductive, retrograde "Green Book" as best picture, while jilting "Roma"; having "Crash" win anything, let alone their highest award), fills one with furious despair.

Notably, every so often, the Academy Awards, which air Sunday on ABC, can get things right, even, as with the "Moonlight" fiasco of 2017, it seems at first as if they haven't. It is, I suppose, for those moments, that we all must stand on hooks for, even if the steps are so forward and back it reads like a foxtrot diagram.

In any event, for what it's worth, here is one critic's idea of this year's major awards. I make no bones for my predictive skill -- for God's sake, don't base any wagers on what I come up with here, keep in mind I'm a Philadelphia sports fan, and all too often get everything wrong -- but as an exercise in both hopeful optimism and cynical pragmatism, I can call it the way I see it.

Best Cinematography

Current Odds-On Favorite: "Dune." This is a perfectly defensible choice, as Greig Fraser's imagery goes a long way to selling Denis Villenueve's extensive vision. You might think with all the CGI involved, the cinematography becomes more secondary, but even a film as loaded with digital effects as this demands visual coherency, and Fraser is well up to the task. There would be no shame for "Dune" to win, most years.

Should Win: However, not this one. As good as Fraser's work is, "The Tragedy of MacBeth" is on an entirely other level. Bruno Delbonnel, utilizing a rigorous black and white, minimalist aesthetic from director Joel Coen, makes scintillating art out of the opaque. The film is loaded with menace, symbolic and otherwise, which becomes all the more visceral and lacerating under Delbonnel's careful eye. You will not see a more visually compelling film this decade.

Will Win if There Is No God, and the World Is a Cruel and Unjust Place: Honestly, despite the catty nature of this category, there are no really bad choices among the contenders: "The Power of the Dog" is visually excellent; as is "Nightmare Alley." Normally, I would bust on the musical of the group, "West Side Story," but it, too, is exceptionally well rendered. Hard to go wrong in this category, though "MacBeth" should still win it going away.

Best Supporting Actor

Current Odds-On Favorite: Troy Kostur, "CODA." Reasonable people will disagree about this film, a sweet and heartfelt, albeit fairly rote, coming-of-age story involving a family who is deaf, save for the youngest member. Kostur, who in actuality is deaf, plays the patriarch, and certainly does strong work. The scene where he finally gets to watch his daughter performing on stage, while not being able to hear what she's singing, is a particular marvel.

Should Win: Ciaran Hinds, "Belfast." Not a huge fan of Kenneth Branagh's film, which plays it too Oscar-safe to be truly transcendent, but that can't take away from Hinds' performance, as the doting grandfather to the film's young protagonist ­(Jude Hill). It is Hinds' earthly humanity that helps ground the enterprise, and his performance, moving without being histrionic, rises above the material.

Will Win if There Is No God, and the World Is a Cruel and Unjust Place: Again, there really aren't any standout terrible choices to make in this category, but we can say that J.K. Simmons' work, while exemplary, isn't quite at the level of the others, including Kodi-Smith McPhee ('The Power of the Dog'), and Jesse Plemons (ibid).

Best Supporting Actress

Current Odds-On Favorite: Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story." Spielberg's loving ode to his favorite childhood musical (no, really!) has gotten nominated in every possible way this year. DeBose, who plays Maria's would-be sister-in-law, Anita, is fabulous, as a dancer, and in the film's most emotionally paralyzing moment, when Anita gets attacked by a group of riled-up Jets. She's not onscreen a lot (hence "supporting") but when she's there, she's magnetic.

Should Win: Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog." It is the Academy's way to fumble around with the proper category to assign a given role. Dunst is staggeringly good as the set-upon wife, whose brother-in-law's cruelties and pettiness set off a tangled series of events. There's no real reason she shouldn't be up for Best Actress, period, other than a byzantine set of random parameters, but in any event, she's more than deserving.

Will Win if There Is No God, and the World Is a Cruel and Unjust Place: Nothing (at all!) against the grand Dame, but Judi Dench, playing alongside Ciaran Hinds in "Belfast," does her usual strong work, but nothing particularly more outstanding than that. No hard feelings if she wins, but both DeBose and Dunst accomplish much more difficult work this go round.

Best Actor

Current Odds-On Favorite: Will Smith, "King Richard." Smith has long figured out the way to maximize his God-granted charisma in service to roles involving more complicated figures (see "Ali"). He is also old and wise enough to project the fears/hopes/dreams of parents in difficult circumstances.

Should Win: Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog." You might be sensing a theme here, but, in truth, Dog isn't the be-all and end-all of cinema this year. It's just that the individual performances are all so potent, it's hard not to grant them their due. Cumberbatch, working off of his own natural intelligence -- as Smith has learned how to channel his charm, Cumberbatch makes use of his obvious brains -- creates an indelible character, so bitter against the world, and repressed within himself, that he wages war against every creature under his purview.

Will Win if There Is No God, and the World Is a Cruel and Unjust Place: Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos." If this award went for voice work alone, you might be able to make the case (he nails Ricky's Cuban accent with aplomb), but as there is also a visual component to the performance, I'm afraid I'm not seeing this one. Not only is he totally the wrong body type (Bardem is tall and strong, Ricardo short and unimposing), his energy feels wrong, all languid and measured when something more kinetic is called for.

Best Actress

Current Odds-On Favorite: Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye." In a murderer's row of performances this year, Chastain's is most certainly among the best. She goes from wide-eyed innocent, to materialist matriarch, to shunned persona non grata without ever losing the thread of the character, portraying the oft-ridiculed Tammy Faye with a sympathy that suggests the world was wrong about her from the start. It's a marvelous performance.

Should Win: Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter." Anchoring one of the very best films of the year is one thing; translating such an interior-based character, a woman whose inner world baffles the audience as well as everyone around her in a way that feels pitch-perfect, is something else. Colman cuts against her known grain -- she's very good at playing lovably dippy types -- and produces a portrait of a woman who long ago accepted her quirky manifestations, even as it costs her any sort of emotional life.

Will Win if There Is No God, and the World Is a Cruel and Unjust Place: Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos." Kidman can join her co-star, Bardem, in Oscar-worthy purgatory this year. She is able to convey Lucille Ball's steely resolve, and emotional intelligence, but as a comedian with famously crack timing, her performance is off the mark. It's not a bad piece of work -- I preferred her performance to Bardem's, for what it's worth -- but alongside such amazing work by Kristen Stewart ("Spencer"), and Penelope Cruz ("Parallel Mothers"), along with the other two, it is the weakest of the, admittedly strong, bunch.

Best Director

Current Odds-On Favorite: Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog." No complaints here, if the estimable Campion nets her second Oscar for this film, which, as previously discussed, remains entirely worthy of the praise that it has received. Her take-no-prisoners, unsparing style wedded perfectly with the film's equally pitiless source material (written by Thomas Savage).

Should Win: Ryusuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car." If not Campion (and since Joel Coen was not nominated!), then Hamaguchi, whose lyric ode to art and loss is powerfully compelling, remains an excellent choice. His grasp of the material, and penchant for cooly understated emotional pitch -- there are at least a dozen times in which the film might have failed had he not had so firm an understanding of the characters' inner lives -- made for a quietly evocative experience.

Will Win if There Is No God, and the World Is a Cruel and Unjust Place: Again, my go-to here would be to bust on Spielberg (there is a perfectly valid argument to suggest the best way to pay homage to a movie you adored as a kid would be to not remake it for yourself), but Branagh's hammy instincts on "Belfast" made the film far too self-consciously aware of itself, producing a picture too slick and audience pandering by half.

Best Picture

Current Odds-On Favorite: "The Power of the Dog." I've written enough about this one for this column. It wasn't my personal favorite of the year, but I would have little objection to it winning against the field it has been put into. Rich and complex, often as stubborn and singular as one of its characters, it's a tremendous effort from a director long overdue for further such attention.

Should Win: Since, again, "MacBeth" wasn't nominated (the real travesty), I think "Power" is perfectly reasonable. I would like to see more exaltation for Paul Thomas Anderson's wonderful "Licorice Pizza," which was the sort of lighthearted shaggy dog story we all really needed after a rough couple of years; and for the criminally ignored "Nightmare Alley," from Guillermo del Toro, which I much preferred to the director's previous Oscar-winning film, "The Shape of Water."

Will Win if There Is No God, and the World Is a Cruel and Unjust Place: "Don't Look Up." I wouldn't have personally put "CODA," or "Belfast" on the Best Pictures list, but at least they have something to offer, other than the poorly executed jokes, dumb put-downs, and wan satire. Whereas I can certainly appreciate its environmentalist message, Adam McKay's lousy comedy is far too smarmy and fatuous to be so honored.





Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet star in Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” which one of our panelists says is “expected to power-tunnel through the technical categories” of Sunday’s Academy Awards “like a sandworm.”





