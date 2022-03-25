100 years ago

March 25, 1922

ARKADELPHIA -- Miss Laura Whitlow of Arkadelphia has begun an active campaign in the interest of her candidacy for treasurer of Clark county. She left yesterday for Amity and other points in the northern part of the county. She is the first women in this county to seek a political office.

50 years ago

March 25, 1972

BATESVILLE -- Jimmie Driftwood, internationally known Arkansas folk singer, will direct the third annual Ozark Folklore Workshop at Arkansas College. The workshop, which attracted participants from 14 states last year, explores the origin and instruments of Ozark folk music and is designed for the high school and college age students. Assisting in the sessions, which include lectures, crafts and field trips, will be Bess Wolf and Leo Rainey, area resource development agent for the University of Arkansas.

25 years ago

March 25, 1997

• Gov. Mike Huckabee said Monday he can't believe his concern over the phrase "acts of God" has created such a "furor." He asked lawmakers last week to delete the phrase from a bill and replace it with "natural disaster" so that deadly and destructive storms would not be characterized as "acts of God" in the legislation. Without such a change, he said, he couldn't in good conscience approve the bill. ... "The archaic language was completely out of touch, not only with current society, but more importantly out of touch with reality because I walked through those disaster areas across our state. I've literally been from one end of the state to the other in seeing the devastation and destruction these storms had left." The issue arose in connection with Senate Bill 491, which would prohibit insurance companies from canceling coverage because of claims resulting from natural disasters. The bill contained the phrase when the measure was introduced in February. Action on the bill was expedited after the state was hit by tornadoes that killed 25 people on March 1. The Senate and the House approved it. But Huckabee delayed acting on it in hopes of getting "acts of God" replaced with "natural disasters."

10 years ago

March 25, 2012

• Linda and Paul Leopoulos were honored with the second annual Argenta Arts Foundation Award at the Argenta Community Theater. The couple were given a piece of raku pottery made by Arkansas artist Don Nibert of Altered Earth Pottery and presented by Argenta Arts Foundation Director John Gaudin. The couple, who are founders of the Thea Foundation, were honored for the contributions to arts in Arkansas. Named after their daughter, the late Thea Kay Leopoulos, the foundation has a mission of carrying Thea's legacy forward by advocating the importance of creativity in the healthy development of Arkansas' youth. ... North Little Rock Mayor Pat Hays congratulated the honorees, followed by taped congratulations from former President Bill Clinton and actress Mary Steenburgen.