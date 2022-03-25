OTHERS SAY: Hispanic Texans aren’t getting behind progressive policies

A new survey by the conservative Texas Public Policy Foundation reinforces that Hispanic Texans are no longer reliably Democratic. Both parties should take heed.

On some issues, survey responses aligned overwhelmingly with Republican causes. For instance, 78 percent of Hispanics surveyed said they strongly or somewhat support school choice. And not just charter schools; the way that question was worded includes the idea of vouchers for private schools.

Hispanics are also concerned about immigration: 73 percent agreed that what's happening at the southern border is a crisis. However, only 51 percent said the answer is increased security measures.

Republicans are taking note, at least sometimes. It's not clear that Democrats are paying attention.

When the most bombastic members of their party aren't vilifying unauthorized immigrants from Latin America with xenophobic rhetoric, Republicans have been making an effort to reach this population. The Republican National Committee has opened Hispanic community centers in Laredo, McAllen and San Antonio, where they host taco breakfasts and movie nights.

Republicans are seeing success in those areas. In the 2020 election, Donald Trump surpassed expectations in the Rio Grande Valley, where his popularity rose notably among Hispanic women, a change of about 8 percentage points between 2016 and 2020, according to Texas Monthly.

The shift isn't just about Trump. A growing number of Hispanics has decided the GOP has ideas they prefer. Progressive messages about defunding police departments, abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and restricting jobs in oil and gas are as unpopular with Hispanics as they are with the majority of Texans.

For Democrats, the TPPF survey is only the latest worrisome data point. The intraparty conflict between moderates and progressives isn't getting them far. Most Texas voters have been clear in their rejection of far-left policies. If Democrats don't adjust, they could lose more strongholds in the future.

In the TPPF survey, 40 percent of respondents said Hispanics do not have access to the American dream to the same extent as white Texans. The party that can convince voters that it has a workable plan to improve opportunity will likely be the party to control the next generation of Texas politics.