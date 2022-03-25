Panel: Who will (should) win Oscars





You might not have noticed, but the Oscars telecast is Sunday night. Maybe it's me, but I don't sense a lot of excitement.

I don't think it's the fault of the movies themselves -- I like most of the films nominated for Best Picture, and the ones I don't like still seem to me reasonable nominees. Most people are sophisticated enough to understand that Oscar nominations happen for all kinds of reasons, and that a film's relative quality is only part of the equation.

In the English-speaking movie business, the Academy Awards are a meaningful event. People will move up and down the Hollywood hierarchy based on what happens Sunday night. I will watch -- at least until I don't. (But then I'll catch up via YouTube clips. I'm a Professional Big Shot Movie Man after all.)

For years, we've assembled a panel of invested observers to offer their predictions on who'll win and comments on who ought to win on Oscar night. (Most years, most of those who take the predictions seriously score at or over 90% correct on the major categories. Our core panel has been very good over the years.)

Last year, we didn't bother with the Oscar picks because no one seemed to want to bother about the Oscars. Again, it wasn't exactly the quality of the covid-era movies that depressed us -- I think "Nomadland" was a terrific picture and that it would have been a worthy Best Picture in a "normal" year -- just general pandemic malaise. And, while it really doesn't seem to matter when you're picking winners, a lot of the panel protested that they simply hadn't seen that many movies. So we let it slide for a year.

We're bringing it back this year -- in a kind of tentative way. Not every one of our regular contributors got back to me, which is probably more a function of our evolving email system than anything else. I could have screwed up some addresses. Some of their responses could have ended up in my junk folder. So we're going with what we have.

This year our Oscar prognosticators are our Sam Blair (SB), our venerable armchair critic; writer Jenny Boulden (JB); regular contributing critics Dan Lybarger (DL) and Courtney Lanning (CL); our copy desk chief and film aficionado Joe Riddle (JR); our senior editor, columnist and MovieStyle founder Karen Martin (KM); Little Rock expatriate and Movies in the Park founder Blake Rutherford (BR); and for comic relief, myself (PM). Here's what we what think will win Sunday night.

Best Picture

"Power of the Dog" (SB, CL, KM, PM, JR); "CODA" (JB, DL, BR); "Belfast," "Don't Look Up," "Drive My Car," "Dune," "King Richard," Licorice Pizza," "Nightmare Alley," "West Side Story"

Comments: What does it mean that only two of the 10 nominated films received votes? I don't know. I've heard "Power of the Dog" described as a lock for Best Picture, but rarely does my choice for the year's signal movie (which isn't exactly the same thing as the year's "best film") line up with the presumptive Oscar winner. "CODA" seems to be making a late surge; a couple of weeks ago "Don't Look Up" -- to my mind the weakest of this slate -- was considered a strong dark horse. I won't be surprised by a surprise. DL sees "CODA" as a "touching and solidly crafted film" that makes "viewers feel happy about the status of the world" but concedes he'd prefer "Power of the Dog" to win. KM reminds us that, as is her custom, she's simply picking the films she wants to win. SB wishes "The Tragedy of MacBeth" had been nominated. JB believes "CODA" is "surging to beat 'Power of the Dog' at just the right time. And it's as big a crowd-pleaser as 'Power' isn't."

Best Actor

Will Smith for "King Richard" (SB, JB, DL, JR, BR); Benedict Cumberbatch, "Power of the Dog" (KM, PM); Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick ... Boom!" (CL); Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos;" Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of MacBeth"

Comments: JB would prefer Cumberbatch or Garfield, but a Smith win would be better for "Oscar's relevance to the public." DL thinks Cumberbatch should win. SB thinks Peter Dinklage and Nicolas Cage were worthy for their work in, respectively, "Cyrano" and "Pig."

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" (SB, JB, JR, BR); Kristen Stewart, "Spencer" (CL, DL); Penelope Cruz, "Parallel Mothers" (PM); Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter" (KM) ; Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"

Comments: SB says, "oddly, they picked the best five." DL allows "this one is really tough. Jessica Chastain won the SAG awards, but 'Tammy Faye' feels as contrived as one of Jim Bakker's sermons. I'm also hoping the Academy withholds approval from Nicole Kidman's disappointing turn as Lucille Ball ... I almost wonder if Kristen Stewart will take it for "Spencer." Both she and the film offered a Princess Diana who was more than tabloid caricature ... a just world, the Little Gold Man would go to either Olivia Colman for "The Lost Daughter" or Penelope Cruz for "Parallel Mothers." I found their performances and their movies more involving. I lean toward Cruz.

Best Supporting Actor

Troy Kotsur, "CODA" (SB, JB, CL, DL, BR); Ciaran Hinds, "Belfast"(JR); Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog" (PM); Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog" (KM); J.K. Simmons, "Being the Ricardos."

Comments: Simmons and Nina Arianda, as William Frawley and Vivian Vance, were the best things about "Being the Ricardos." DL: "I'd like to see it go to Kodi Smit-McPhee... because the character was as multifaceted as he was disturbed." SB thinks Bradley Cooper was robbed for his role in "Licorice Pizza."

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana Debose, "West Side Story," (SB, JB, CL, DL, BR) Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter" (KM, PM); Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog" (JR); Judi Dench, "Belfast;" Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard."

Comments: I'm actively rooting for Dunst, but all these performances were worthy. SB thinks Ruth Negga should have been nominated for "Passing."

Best Director

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog" (SB, JB, DL, KM, PM, JR, BR); Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza" (CL); Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast;" Ryusuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car;" Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"

Comments: "It's always been Jane Campion's year," JB says, and I concur. Isn't the director of the year's best movie necessarily the best director? Hamaguchi won't win but man, what a movie. Shame more people didn't get a chance to see it.

Best Original Screenplay

Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast" (SB, JB, CL, DL); Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier, "The Worst Person in the World" (KM, PM); Adam McKay, David Sirota, "Don't Look Up" (JR); Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza" (BR); Zach Baylin, "King Richard."

Comments: P.T. Anderson seems to be everyone's second-favorite in this race. DL thinks it ought to go to Vogt and Trier. SB thinks "C'Mon, C'Mon" deserved a nod.

Best Adapted Screenplay

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog" (CL, DL, BR); Sian Hede, "CODA" (SB, JB, JR); Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Lost Daughter" (KM); Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe, "Drive My Car" (PM); Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth, "Dune."

Comments: The filmmaker Paul Schrader recently observed that there's a big difference between adapting an existing work into a screenplay and writing an original one. Discuss.

International Feature Film

"Drive My Car" (SB, JB, CL, DL, KM, PM, JR, BR); "Flee;" "The Hand of God;" "Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom;" "The Worst Person in the World."

Comments: Unanimous. Now watch "The Worst Person in the World" win. SB dissents slightly, preferring "Hand of God." And he notes that Spain declined to submit Pedro Almodovar's "Parallel Mothers."

Animated Film

"Encanto" (SB, JB, CL, JR, BR), "The Mitchells vs. The Machines" (DL, PM), "Luca," "Flee," "Raya and the Last Dragon"

Comments: JB concedes the possibility of a "Mitchells" upset; SB thinks the animated doc "Flee" ought to win; and KM recuses herself on the grounds that she hadn't seen enough of the category to make an informed choice. She also wonders why I didn't ask for Best Documentary picks -- "Summer of Soul" would be hers.

Bonus remarks: JB -- "Billie Eilish and brother Finneas will likely win [Best Original Song] for 'No Time To Die,' because they're hot and who doesn't love a Bond song? But watch for Lin-Manuel Miranda; if 'Dos Oruguitas' from 'Encanto' wins, he'll have his EGOT, which many voters and viewers are eager to see.

"Also, Dune will power-tunnel through the technical categories like a sandworm."

DL -- "I really don't enjoy trying to guess how the Academy might vote. We agree on "The Apartment," "Parasite" and "Spotlight," but the sappy 'Green Book' was simply nowhere as relevant, intelligent, entertaining, urgent or as well-crafted as 'BlackKklansman.'

"One of my first pieces of criticism was a piece of speculation on who would win for the UALR Forum, where all my predictions were wrong."

Email:

pmartin@adgnewsroom.com





Both Aunjanue Ellis and Will Smith were nominated for Academy Awards for their acting work as, respectively, Brandy and Richard Williams, parents of tennis superstars Venus and Serena, in “King Richard,” which was nominated for Best Picture.





