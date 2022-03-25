Person hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after south Little Rock shooting

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department were investigating after one person was shot in south Little Rock near Geyer Springs Road on Friday afternoon, a police spokesman said.

A person arrived at the Little Rock Police Southwest Division Substation after 2:30 p.m. Friday and reported being shot, Little Rock Police spokesman Mark Edwards said. Edwards could not provide details about the victim, including age or sex.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers located the scene of the crime about 2 miles away near the intersection of Lancaster Road and Halifax Drive, Edwards said. The intersection is about a mile east-northeast of the Interstate 30/South University Avenue interchange.

The Little Rock Police Department dispatch log shows a report of shots fired at that location — a neighborhood north of Interstate 30 across from Arkansas State Police headquarters — at around 2:34 p.m. Friday.