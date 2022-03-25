Pine Bluff Area Church News beginning March 25





BREATH OF LIFE CHURCH, 1313 Pine St., will present its Youth Sunday program at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be Pine Bluff Assistant Police Chief Kelven Hadley. Hadley is a 27-year veteran of the police department. He is a member of the Open-Door Church, under the leadership of his pastor, LeArthur Shelton. Hadley is married to Gwen Hadley and the father of K.J. and Hannah Hadley. Breath of Life members and the pastor, Kerry Price Sr., invite everyone to attend the in-person program, according to Jennifer Lee, youth day program director. The church will follow guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

SUMMIT BAPTIST CHURCH, 901 Ridgway Road, will host the Summit Soundz Celebration Band in a spring concert at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 26. The program will include the American classic: "Shenandoah" as well as the Dixieland arrangement of "Just A Closer Walk With Thee," according to a news release. "The program has many different styles of American composed music," said Lewis Hinkle, Summit's worship pastor. "Plan to attend and bring your family and friends! You will enjoy the 'Americana' theme." The concert is free to the public but a freewill offering will be accepted to help establish a scholarship fund to help students pay for summer band camps and private lessons.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will host its Kingdom Building program at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 27. The speaker will be Margie Rouse of New Community. The community is invited to attend. New Community still practices social distancing and has masks available. Hand sanitizer stations are located at the front doors. Also, New Community holds services at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays. The pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett.

PLEASANT GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH of Grady will celebrate the second anniversary of its pastor and wife, Felton Thornton Jr. and Linda Thornton, at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 3. Due to the pandemic, the service will be held at St. Ollie Missionary Baptist Church at Star City because it's a more spacious location, a spokesman said. Everyone is cordially invited to attend. Everyone will be required to wear a mask and abide by the social distancing rules and regulations.

GOOD FAITH CARR UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 3703 Ryburn Road, will hold its annual fundraiser Friday, April 1, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, April 2, from 7 a.m. to noon. This is the first church-wide rummage sale since the pandemic and promises to be one of the largest, a spokesman said. Items will include clothes for women, men, and children; toys, bedding, kitchenware, home decor and more.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH PINE BLUFF, 6501 S. Hazel St., will host Messiah in the Passover, a vivid and exciting demonstration showing how Jesus fulfilled the ancient feast of Passover. This presentation will be conducted by Boris Goldin of Chosen People Ministries at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 3. Messiah in the Passover begins with the traditional Passover Seder table – complete with all the articles of this important Jewish celebration. The speaker will explain the symbolic meanings of the various items of the Passover feast and highlight their relationship to the Last Supper that Messiah celebrated with the disciples, giving special emphasis on the redemptive significance of the crucifixion, a spokesman said. Messiah in the Passover gives the Christian community insight into Jewish traditions so that the Jewish roots of Christianity can be better understood. This program also helps the Jewish and Christian communities understand their common heritage. This meeting is open to the public. A love offering will be accepted for Chosen People Ministries. Details: First Baptist Church, (870) 534-4741, or www.fbcpinebluff.org.

