PREP BASEBALL: Brewer delivers in Mansfield’s 12-inning triumph

ALMA -- Mansfield centerfielder Nathan Brewer didn't let a setback in his career set him back.

Brewer provided the impetus on Thursday for the Tigers, who outlasted Panama, Okla., 7-6, in a twi-night 12-inning win in the first round of the Alma Wood Bat Invitational.

Mansfield (7-3) will play Ozark in the second round today.

Brewer doubled with one out in the top of the 12th, then went to third on Payton Martin's base hit. After Martin swiped second, Trey Vaughn doubled off the warning track in deep left to score Brewer and Martin for the lead.

"I was trying to lay off the curveball and hit the fastball," Brewer said. "Once I saw it hit the ground, I thought maybe I could stretch it into a double. I decided pretty early I was going to second."

Brewer has been the Tigers' leadoff hitter for three years and sets the table for the Mansfield lineup.

"We go on Nate," Mansfield coach Layton Robinson said. "When Nate's going, we're going. We ride on him."

Brewer moved to Mansfield before his ninth-grade season after he failed to make the freshman team at Greenwood.

"It's turned out pretty good," Brewer said. "Being my last year here, it means a lot. Being able to play here has been great."

Brewer scored three runs, reaching on an error and scoring in the fifth inning and singling in the seventh inning and scoring to tie the game at 4-4.

"It's one of the most exciting and one of the longest that I've ever played in my life," Brewer said.

Trey Vaughn went the final six innings in relief to earn the win for Mansfield but had to pitch out of trouble, especially in the bottom of the seventh.

Dylon Restine led off the Panama seventh with a walk, went to second on a passed ball and took third on a ground-ball out. Vaughn struck out the next two batters, and was thinking strikeout all the way.

"I definitely was because if they put the bat on the ball they can get that run," Vaughn said. "After some key outs, I really got pumped up and got adrenaline going."

Zayne Dugan went the first six innings for Mansfield, striking out a season-high 10.

"We know what we're going to get out of Zayne," Robinson said. "He's not going to overpower anybody. He's going to throw two pitches for strikes and he's not going to walk guys. He's the same Zayne every time Zayne goes to the mound."

Dugan entered the game with 21 strikeouts in 16 innings. He struck out the side in the second inning on Thursday. Dugan threw 97 pitches, 78 of which were strikes.

"They were chasing curves," Dugan said. "I was throwing a lot of fastballs and they couldn't time it up."

Panama touched Dugan for three runs in the fifth inning with Tyson Covey driving in a run with a single, and Caleb Brewer scoring two with a two-out double for a 4-3 lead.

Mansfield had just one base runner in the first four extra innings before scoring the three-spot in the 12th, relying on Dugan and Vaughn for six innings each.

"I didn't think it was ever going to end," Robinson said. "That's huge. That's our strength. That's what we've relied on this year is pitching. We've got two or three more guys we can run out there these next two days."

Panama put runners in scoring position in the seventh, eighth, and 10th inning before scoring two in the 12th and leading the tying run on second.

"We have a lot of energy, that's what won this game," Dugan said. "Energy wins games. If we play with a lot of energy, we'll win a lot of games this year."

DOVER 6, PARIS 5

The Pirates scored three runs in the seventh to rally to the win in the first round on Thursday afternoon.

Brock Payne walked with the bases loaded and Brantley Craig singled home Luke Payne and Lane Standridge.

Duke Walker walked to lead off the bottom of the seventh and scored, but the Eagles managed nothing else in the inning.

OZARK 11, HOWE, OKLA., 6

The Hillbillies sent 12 batters to the plate in the fifth inning to break open a close game in the first round on Thursday afternoon.

Ozark scored six runs in the fifth inning, using five walks, an error, a hit batsman and singles by Richdan Case and Dylan Herriage.

The Hillbillies also scored four runs in the first inning, taking advantage of two errors and a leadoff single by Peyten Durning and a double by Spencer Lippott.

Dax Shaffer knocked in three runs for the Hillbillies.

Kayden McAnally earned the win while Sterling Strick retired the final four batters.

At a glance

WOOD BAT INVITATIONAL

At Alma

Thursday's results

Game 1 Dover 6, Paris 5

Game 2 Ozark 11, Howe, Okla., 6

Game 3 Mansfield 7, Panama, Okla., 6 (12)

Game 4 Alma vs Muldrow, Okla., (n)

Today's games

Game 5 Howe, Okla., vs. Panama, Okla., noon

Game 6 Paris vs. Game 4 loser, 2:15 p.m.

Game 7 Ozark vs. Mansfield, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8 Dover vs. Game 4 winner, 6:45 p.m.