Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Coronavirus iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Ramirez selected for College 3-point Championships

by Paul Boyd | Today at 12:32 p.m.
Arkansas senior Amber Ramirez hits a 3-point shot against University of Arkansas-Little Rock sophmore Sali Kourouma on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, during the second half of play at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

University of Arkansas guard Amber Ramirez has been invited to take part in the College 3-point Championships.

The event will take place in New Orleans at the Xavier University of Louisiana Convocation Center on Thursday at 8 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN. Ramirez, an All-SEC second-team selection this season, will go down as one of the top long-range shooters in program history.

The 5-9 guard from San Antonio averaged a team-high 15.4 points and 35.3 minutes per game for a team that made back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time since 2002-03. 

Ramirez finished as the career leader in three-point shooting percentage (.429) at Arkansas and also ranks 19th in career scoring (1,298), fourth in career three-pointers made (261) and has the single-season record for three-pointers made (106).

Former Arkansas guard Chelsea Dungee competed in the College 3-point Championships last year in Indianapolis.


ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT