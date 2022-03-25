Ramirez selected for College 3-point Championships

University of Arkansas guard Amber Ramirez has been invited to take part in the College 3-point Championships.

The event will take place in New Orleans at the Xavier University of Louisiana Convocation Center on Thursday at 8 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN. Ramirez, an All-SEC second-team selection this season, will go down as one of the top long-range shooters in program history.

The 5-9 guard from San Antonio averaged a team-high 15.4 points and 35.3 minutes per game for a team that made back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time since 2002-03.

Ramirez finished as the career leader in three-point shooting percentage (.429) at Arkansas and also ranks 19th in career scoring (1,298), fourth in career three-pointers made (261) and has the single-season record for three-pointers made (106).

Former Arkansas guard Chelsea Dungee competed in the College 3-point Championships last year in Indianapolis.



