Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections for Friday, March 25

LEE'S LOCK Jalen Journey in the eighth

BEST BET Wildwood Z in the third

LONG SHOT Hellman in the seventh

THURSDAY'S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3%)

MEET 138-410 (33.7%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice***plenty to like

**things to like*educated guess

1 Purse $29,000, 11/8 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

LOVING LUCKY** was beaten a diminishing neck only two races back, and the consistent finisher is taking a significant drop in price on the heels of a fourth-place finish. MO HEAT is a two-time in the money finisher at the meeting, and he has shown a versatile running style. BIG PETE pressed the pace in a vastly improved second-place finish at big odds, and he carries less weight with an apprentice rider aboard.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Loving LuckyArrietaCombs2-1

3 Mo HeatBaileyMurphy5-1

7 Big PeteLopezRengstorf3-1

2 Nugget of GraceJordanSmith4-1

1 Magic IceHarrFires6-1

5 India TigerContrerasZito20-1

8 Tango KiloCanchariVon Hemel8-1

6 Mountain PineMedellinLitfin20-1

2 Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

RED AGAIN*** has recorded seven career victories at Oaklawn Park, and the veteran is taking a significant drop following a competitive second-place finish. TIZ SHOWBIZ is still winning races as an 11-year-old. The 19-time winner is now best at two turn distances, and he drew a favorable post position. STOCK DEAL easily defeated conditioned claiming rivals, and the one-run closer appears sharp enough to move up and contend.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1a Red AgainCohenGreen8-5

1 Tiz ShowbizCohenDiodoro8-5

6 Stock DealMedellinDiodoro7-2

3 Love NestArrietaBarkley9-2

7 BelieveinholidaysVazquezMartin9-2

4 MississippiCabreraMoquett6-1

5 AndreasFrancoRosin12-1

2 Major KongCourtPetalino8-1

3 Purse $39,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $40,000

WILDWOOD Z*** set an honest two-turn pace before giving way to a razor-sharp closer in an encouraging career debut, and he is cutting back to a sprint for a high percentage stable that wins with this route to sprint angle. TAXIT was one paced in his career debut, while facing a more talented maiden allowance field, and he may not have cared for the wet footing. RARE STRIPE has earned competitive Beyer figures, while competing exclusively in maiden allowance races at Oaklawn, New York and Kentucky.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Wildwood ZArrietaBecker9-2

1 TaxitRosarioAsmussen7-2

7 Rare StripeTorresVillafranco3-1

5 ThunderheartWalesStuart12-1

6 ReserveCabreraMoquett4-1

4 Chrome RunQuinonezMilligan10-1

2 WesleyanSantanaMartin10-1

3 Take No PrisonersGerouxMoquett6-1

9 Quarantine WhiskeyHiraldoBroberg15-1

4 Purse $106,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

COGBURN*** showed exceptional speed in a pair of races as a juvenile, and he sports some rapid works at Fair Grounds in preparation for his 3-year-old debut. He is also treated with Lasix for the first time. B SUDD tracked the early leaders in a determined maiden victory last fall at Churchill, and he is another with good works and on Lasix for the first time. PRESSURE has been competitive in all three races at the meeting, and he may have a fitness edge over the top two.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 CogburnRosarioAsmussen2-1

1 B SuddCabreraStewart3-1

4 PressureVazquezAsmussen9-2

7 PebetratorTorresHollendorfer6-1

2 IgnitisContrerasLukas4-1

6 Forty StripesGarciaHollendorfer10-1

5 Doctor LoveQuinonezMilligan12-1

5 Purse $90,000, 5 1/2 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

SULWE*** was beaten a diminishing neck in an open maiden race at Houston. She returns to a sprint distance and is adding blinkers after a second-place route finish over this track. PRINIA contested the pace for a half mile before tiring abruptly in her career debut, but she had a nice subsequent breeze and she benefits from a race and turn back to an abbreviated distance. RUNNINTHESTREETS finished debut preparations with a snappy gate work, and she picks up a winning rider.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 SulweCabreraMoquett5-1

9 PriniaSantanaOrtiz10-1

6 RunninthestreetsGonzalezAnderson12-1

3 Run FearlessCourtFires7-2

1 Gold StrategyWalesHornsby5-1

5 Little RockerHiraldoMorse10-1

7 Hamazing DebateJordanGonzalez8-1

11 Miss DuttonHarrCline12-1

8 Sweetness ToBorelWestermann15-1

2 Mo StylishCanchariWilson30-1

10 Mo Wanna GoBaileyRhea30-1

6 Purse $36,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

LEGENDARY GIFT** finished with energy in a second-place effort Feb. 27, and notice the winner (Let's Cruise) came back to dominate an entry-level allowance field. GRAVITRON showed good speed defeating maiden allowance sprinters at Turfway, and she appears to be working well at Oaklawn for winning trainer John Ortiz. MY CORALENA defeated $30,000 maiden claimers by 8 widening lengths, which was her first race for trainer Genaro Garcia.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Legendary GiftCourtMartin3-1

2 GravitronSantanaOrtiz6-1

8 My CoralenaGarciaGarcia15-1

3 Montgomery ParkArrietaContreras4-1

4 Megan's ClaraCabreraOrtiz7-2

5 EpicureanFrancoCombs8-1

9 Fifth RiskRosarioAsmussen10-1

6 Woohoo Jackie BlueVazquezMoquett8-1

10 Chasing ShadowsTorresVillafranco20-1

1 Crescendo BlingWalesDurham15-1

7 Purse $90,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

HELLMAN* broke a tad slow and raced wide on the second turn when finishing second behind a promising colt in his local debut, and the lightly raced 4-year-old returns to Hot Springs after a dull sixth-place finish at Fair Grounds. GO WEST earned the field's fastest Beyer figure in a strong local sprint Dec. 11, and he raced well and finished in front of the top selection three weeks ago in New Orleans. BEST BET contested an honest pace in a clear runner-up finish when making his two-turn debut, and he may be cruising on a clear early lead.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 HellmanPereiraHollendorfer12-1

7 Go WestVazquezCalhoun7-2

4 Best BetSantanaCox5-2

8 Best TimeRosarioAsmussen3-1

5 InvariablyTorresHollendorfer6-1

6 CronusArrietaContreras6-1

2 One More BabyGarciaBauer10-1

1 GreatheartCabreraOrtiz10-1

8 Purse $107,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

JALEN JOURNEY*** won a pair of allowance races in New York before finishing 2021 with a strong runner-up finish in a graded stake at Laurel, and the 7-year-old is getting better with age. HOME BASE is a two-time winner at the meeting, and he is capable of running his best race from on or off the early pace. TOP GUNNER has been very good in four career races at Oaklawn, and he keeps leading rider David Cabrera.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Jalen JourneyRosarioAsmussen5-2

4 Home BaseArrietaContreras3-1

5 Top GunnerCabreraOrtiz6-1

6 Quick TempoTorresDavid8-1

3 ChipoffteoldblockCourtLauer6-1

2 Mojo ManSantanaDiVito6-1

1 BoldorCohenAsmussen9-2

7 LykanGonzalezMason15-1

9 Purse $29,500, 51/2 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $16,000

CYBERTOWN* has three months of encouraging breezes leading up to his career debut, and he carries less weight with an apprentice in the irons. Moreover, he seems to have found a soft spot. LOU'S ARROW has finished well in three sprint races at the meeting, and he returns to his best game after unsuccessfully trying to navigate two turns. MAX'S HEART has a pair of second-place finishes at the meeting, but he is also a three-time beaten post-time favorite.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 CybertownLopezMartin12-1

11 Lou's ArrowHTorresMartin5-1

2 Max's HeartCTorresSmith3-1

10 Risky SituationHarrCline8-1

13 Cats Gotta ChanceCourtHewitt3-1

12 Aux ArcsHiraldoWitt6-1

9 JustdennisHebertHewitt30-1

3 ConcoctionCabreraMoquett9-2

1 The BusWalesHornsby20-1

6 Diesel FuelCourtJackson10-1

8 Pacific HarborSantanaVillafranco4-1

4 SacramentJordanMartin20-1

5 Full Buck MoonBaileyLoy30-1