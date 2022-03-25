Russia takes steps to prop up stock market

Russian government intervention to prop up the stock market Thursday helped prevent a renewed selloff in shares on the first day of trading after a monthlong shutdown of the equity market.

The MOEX Russia Index ended the shortened session up 4.4% as the country took measures including preventing foreigners from exiting local equities and banning short selling to avoid a repeat of the 33% slump seen on the first day of the Ukraine invasion. The benchmark had fallen 30% in February before the suspension of trading began Feb. 28.

Russia, hit by unprecedented sanctions, had also said its wealth fund would step in to support the equity market with up to $10 billion, while President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday boosted the sinking ruble by demanding local-currency payments for natural gas purchases from "unfriendly" nations.

The Moscow Exchange said the share of individual investors in Thursday's trading volume was 58%, with 567,000 retail traders taking part along with 121 professional participants, according to a statement on its website. The total trading volume was the equivalent of $1.1 billion, the stock exchange said.

"With restrictions on foreign selling and repatriation this is not a functional market ... given foreigners dominate the market's free float," said Hasnain Malik, a strategist at Tellimer in Dubai.

The Moscow Exchange resumed shortened four-hour trading in 33 out of 50 equities listed on the benchmark on Thursday. Among the biggest advancers were gas giant Gazprom and oil company Lukoil, while Aeroflot slumped along with Mobile TeleSystems and Inter RAO. Other oil majors also outperformed as crude oil has surged over 20% in the past month while Russian stocks were closed.

Since the local market last traded on Feb. 25, the U.S. and Europe have imposed harsh penalties on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine -- hitting everything from its ability to access foreign reserves to the SWIFT bank-messaging system.

Jakob Christensen, head of international macro and emerging market research at Danske Bank, said "it's too early to say" whether the market recovery can continue. "I would be skeptical that we are not seeing significant downward price pressure in the market," he said. "I would expect that to take place, if not today, then over time, and especially as foreigners also want to exit."

About 137 billion shares were traded in Moscow on Thursday, compared with an average of 73.5 billion shares per day in the 12 months before the market was closed for a month. The sanctioned lender VTB Bank retreated as much as 21% before paring declines to 5.5%. Sberbank trimmed earlier gains to trade 4.2% higher after its Chief Executive Officer Herman Gref was sanctioned by the U.K. Thursday.

Only equities that have primary listings in Russia were active.

"I must caution it's not a very convincing floor at the moment, because the increase today is very much likely driven by the authorities buying stocks," Per Hammarlund, chief emerging markets strategist at SEB in Stockholm, said by phone.

"I don't see the restrictions being lifted anytime soon. This is going to be one of the ways in which the Kremlin tries to punish Western companies or companies from hostile or unfriendly countries," said Hammarlund. "It will take quite a while before they will be able to unload these positions, and it's going to be at bargain basement prices."

On the day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, the benchmark MOEX Russia Index slumped as much as 45%, the fifth-worst plunge in equity market history. Foreigners have since fled the assets of the world's most sanctioned nation.

Information for this article was contributed by Benedikt Kammel and Jan-Patrick Barnert of Bloomberg News.