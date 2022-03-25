Second defendant pleads guilty to murder in 2020 Texarkana shooting

TEXARKANA -- The second of two defendants charged in a fatal 2020 shooting pleaded guilty to murder Monday in Miller County Circuit Court.

Cierra Nicole Gentry, 35, pleaded guilty this week in the Feb. 27, 2020, shooting of Devonta Biddle. Gentry's co-defendant, Damien Butler, 27, pleaded guilty in the case last week.

Gentry and Butler are now serving 25-year prison terms for first-degree murder.

Biddle, 24, was found shortly before 9 p.m. Feb. 27, 2020, by Texarkana Police Department officers responding to a call about a shooting and possible home invasion in the 1200 block of Linden Street, according to earlier reports.

Biddle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Biddle's girlfriend saw someone walk through the living room and alerted Biddle, who allegedly grabbed a hammer and confronted the intruder in his brother's bedroom, according to a probable cause affidavit. Biddle's girlfriend reported hearing a "scuffle" and then gunshots. She found Biddle in his brother's bedroom. He'd been shot in the head.

Both cases were prosecuted by Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Connie Mitchell.