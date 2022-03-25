Sentencing for Duggar now set for end of May

FAYETTEVILLE -- A federal judge has agreed to delay Josh Duggar's sentencing on a child pornography conviction until the end of May.

Duggar was set to be sentenced April 5 on his Dec. 9 conviction of possessing child pornography, but his lawyers asked for more time. U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks on Thursday reset Duggar's sentencing for 9:30 a.m. May 25 in Fayetteville.

The continuance was requested to allow Duggar's lawyers, Justin Gelfand and Travis Story, sufficient time to obtain information and documentation relevant to the judge's fashioning an appropriate sentence in the case, according to their motion.

The defense said it faced delays in scheduling attorney-client meetings by videoconference with Duggar at the Washington County jail because of covid-19 precautions.

Duggar, 33, of Springdale, was charged in federal court with two counts involving receiving and possessing child pornography. The jury found him guilty on both counts after more than six hours of deliberation over two days.

Duggar will only be sentenced on the count of receiving child pornography because possession of child pornography is considered a lesser included offense under federal law.

Duggar faces up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000. He's been held at the jail since being convicted and while awaiting sentencing.

Lawyers for Duggar have also asked the judge for a new trial or a judgment of acquittal, claiming the government failed to show evidence Duggar knew the visual depictions were of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct, a necessary element for conviction.

Prosecutors contend Duggar isn't entitled to a new trial or acquittal because the evidence against him at trial was clear and overwhelming.

Brooks has yet to rule on that motion but twice denied motions to dismiss the case during trial.

Prosecutors accused Duggar in early 2021 of using the internet to download and view child pornography, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children younger than 12, according to court documents.

Prosecutors told jurors child pornography was repeatedly downloaded on the computer at Duggar's used car lot on May 14, 15 and 16 of 2019.

Duggar's attorneys contended he didn't do it and suggested an unidentified, remote user may have downloaded the child porn.

Duggar, the oldest son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, is best known for being part of his family's cable television reality show on the TLC channel, "19 Kids and Counting." The show, which chronicled the Duggar family's home life, was canceled in 2015 after it became public knowledge that, as a teen, Josh Duggar molested four of his sisters and another girl.