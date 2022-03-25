Sheriff sues Jefferson County judge, Quorum Court over funding





Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. has filed a lawsuit against County Judge Gerald Robinson and the entire Quorum Court in hopes of proper funding for staffing and operations under Woods' office.

The suit filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court names 12 of the 13 justices of the peace who comprise the Quorum Court -- the Rev. Alfred Carroll Sr., Reginald Adams, Reginald Johnson, Patricia Royal Johnson, Jimmy Lee Fisher Sr., Glenda Daniels, Melanie Johnson Dumas, Roy Agee, Cedric Jackson, Danny Holcomb, Ted Harden, Brenda Bishop -- in their official roles. The other justice of the peace, Dr. Conley F. Byrd, "was supposed to be listed," Woods said, adding that a clerical error may have occurred.

"It's my understanding that all JPs have been served," Woods said.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is listed as an "interested party," but it is unclear what her role is in the suit or if she is representing the defendants. An email was sent to her office Thursday afternoon.

In the suit filed Monday, Woods is seeking a determination on whether the county budget for 2022, which has a total of $33,169,187.53, is valid under the state constitution, according to an ordinance submitted in court filings. The budget was unanimously approved, after "some discussion between the Justices and other County Officials," on Dec. 13, according to Quorum Court minutes.

Woods alleges that on Dec. 7, he received a copy of an agenda with a proposed listing of appropriations, and it included a reduction of funds that was not discussed in previous meetings with Robinson. Woods and Robinson had talked Oct. 28-29 about budget needs for 2022, as Robinson had suggested in a memorandum (a copy of which is one of the suit exhibits), but the justices of the peace did not attend the budget meetings, according to the suit.

Woods says he contacted Byrd, the Quorum Court's public safety chairman, to discuss the lack of appropriation needs, but was not given a reason for it. Without the Quorum Court having "any detailed information or comparative numbers from prior years" of Woods' office, the suit alleges, the review by justices of the peace was limited to a "fully prepared budget set forth" by Robinson and the chief of staff.

Woods later determined the 2022 budget reflects a reduction of $328,003.91, "consisting of allocation needed for operations and maintenance indicated in fund 1803-0418 of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office," the suit reads. The fund number refers to the Jack Jones Juvenile Justice Center, for which $1,590,270.78 was allocated for 2022, according to an exhibit.

"Such reduction of services includes supplies, medical needs, food, etc.," the suit states.

Woods also alleges that the proof of publication of the 2022 budget ordinance failed to comply with law because the ordinance number was incorrect in a statement of legal advertising from The Commercial, the newspaper of record for Jefferson County.

Robinson said in a radio website article that the county has a $4 million surplus and established reserve funds for the excess after the budget process. The suit alleges the county has "ample funds on hand to fund" and during 2021 provided employment raises through three separate ordinances.

The plaintiff submitted along with the suit copies of bills to the Jefferson County clerk that were stamped "not approved" for payment to services and utilities, such as a $2,959.53 invoice from Entergy, a $548.45 credit card balance from Capital One and a $525 invoice from Hot Springs nurse practitioner Darrell Elkins for medical services rendered in February.

On the Entergy bill, it was written "Not enough funds in the budget lines and the group total is in the negative."

The Quorum Court's "continued refusal to appropriate mandated funds is injuring and will continue to injure Petitioner and the citizens of Jefferson County," the suit alleges. It further adds that the Quorum Court did not conduct a reasonable review of the budget requests with respect to funding for the detention center.

"The lack of sufficient appropriations has impermissibly infringed upon the Sheriff's ability to manage his office," according to the suit.

Woods has also requested an immediate temporary restraining order, ordering the defendants to fund the operations and maintenance of the juvenile detention center.

Kimberly Dale of Paragould represents Woods in the lawsuit. She is out of her office this week, according to a receptionist.





Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr.







Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson





