Sleeping pills put 7 kids in hospital

HOPEWELL, Va. — Unsupervised children at a house in Virginia were given sleeping pills by another child, causing them to be hospitalized Wednesday evening, police said.

WTVR-TV reported that Hopewell police were called to a home about 5:30 p.m. and found four children, ages 1 to 4, unresponsive. Three more children found in another part of the home were awake but lethargic. Their ages were unknown.

Investigators said the pill bottle that was found didn’t have a label on it. However, after questioning a 7-year-old and consulting with doctors, they were able to determine the medication was a sleeping pill, the station reported.

Lt. Cheyenne Casale of the Hopewell Police Department said the kids were left alone and that one of them who had prescription medication “got into it and shared with the other children here.” It was not clear if the medication was prescribed to the 7-year-old child.