Sports Roundup

PREP BASEBALL

Van Buren 12, Dale County, Ala. 3

Van Buren erupted for six runs in the second inning and claimed a victory over Dale County during Thursday's action at Gulf Shores, Ala.

The Pointers (9-3) took a 2-0 lead in the first on an RBI double by Eli Gilreath and a run-scoring single by Hayden Hurst before pulling away in the second. Peyton Pschier drew a bases-loaded walk, then five more runs scored off a trio of Dale County errors and a passed ball for an 8-0 cushion.

Van Buren finished with 12 hits as Breckin Waters, Malachi Henry, Gilreath and Jackson Rotert each had two hits, while Hurst had two RBIs. Connor Brady and Henry, meanwhile, combined to hold Dale County to four hits and one earned run.

Bentonville 2, North Little Rock 0

Ethan Arnold's sixth-inning single snapped a scoreless tie, and a North Little Rock error allowed another run to score as Bentonville claimed its fifth win in as many games at Gulf Shores, Ala.

The Tigers were held hitless by four Charging Wildcat pitchers until Luke Crumpler singled with two out in the sixth. Carter Nye kept the inning alive with an infield single and set the stage for Arnold, whose single allowed Crumpler to score.

Nye then raced home with the second run when the ball was misplayed.

Arnold was also the winning pitcher as he threw three innings and allowed one hit while Ethan Payne allowed just one hit in four innings of work.

Fayetteville 8, Bend (Ore.) Summit Storm 3

Jaison DeLamar had an inside-the-park home run as Fayetteville knocked off Summit Storm during Thursday's action in the Coach Bob Invitational at Phoenix.

Landon Schaefer's third-inning ground ball was misplayed and allowed Eli Power to score and give the Bulldogs (6-7) a 1-0 lead. DeLamar then raced around the bases with his home run in the third before Fayetteville added two more runs in the sixth and four in the fourth.

Zach Freeman and Nathan Buescher combined to scatter eight hits and struck out 10 batters. Jake Pannell was the only Bulldog batter with two hits, including a triple.

Scottsdale (Ariz.) Desert Mountain 6, Rogers Heritage 5

Heritage couldn't fully erase a four-run deficit and suffered a loss Thursday to Desert Mountain during the Coach Bob Invitational in Phoenix.

Desert Mountain snapped a 2-2 tie with two runs in the third and added two more in the fifth before Heritage made its comeback attempt in the sixth. Bennett Crafton made it a 6-3 game when his bases-loaded groundout allowed Cole Richardson to score, then Michael Johannsen added a two-run single after Laiten Hall's walk reloaded the bases.

The War Eagles, however, had a runner thrown out on the basepaths to end the sixth, then were retired in order in the seventh to end the game.

Johannsen had three hits and drove in two runs for Heritage, while Crafton had two hits and three RBIs. Ethan Martin also had two hits for the War Eagles.

Rogers 4, Perry, Ariz. 0

Cooper Addison drove in three of Rogers' runs, and three Mountie pitchers combined on a four-hitter en route to a victory over Perry in the Coach Bob Invitational.

Rogers (9-2) broke a scoreless tie after a single by Noah Goodshield and a double by Josh Lawing set up Addison, whose ground ball was misplayed and allowed both runners to score. The Mounties added a run in the fifth when Gael Salinas' single drove in Kade Seldomridge, who had reached on a dropped third strike, then Addison drew a bases-loaded walk.

Madden Dillard allowed just one hit through three innings with four strikeouts, while Keller Christenberry threw three innings and allowed two hits while Salinas pitched the final inning.

Springdale 11, Harrison 9

Will Ashmore drove in the go-ahead run with a bunt and a fielder's choice and sparked a four-run sixth as Springdale hung on for a nonconference victory at Harrison.

Ashmore's bunt allowed Myron Erks to score from third and snap a 7-7 tie. David Rodriguez added an RBI single, then Caleb Horsey drove in a run with another fielder's choice before Yadi Canales' single gave the Bulldogs an 11-7 lead.

Harrison then scored twice in the bottom of the seventh and had the tying runs on base, but Springdale was able to retire the next two Goblin batters to preserve the victory.

Erks led the Bulldogs' 16-hit attack with four hits, while Horsey and Canales added three apiece. Canales also had a team-high three RBIs.

Miami Mater Lakes Academy 1, Springdale Har-Ber 0

A sixth-inning passed ball allowed the only run to score as Har-Ber suffered a loss to Mater Lakes Academy during Thursday night's game in Panama City, Fla.

The Wildcats (8-2) were limited to just two hits, both of them by Ross Felder.

Cooper Dossett allowed the lone run on just two hits and struck out nine batters over 5.1 innings for Har-Ber, while Austin Jones picked up the final out.

Farmington 6, Jonesboro 6 (8 inn.)

Trey Hill's two-out single in the bottom of the seventh inning drove in Lawson DeVault with the tying run as Farmington battled Jonesboro to a stalemate during Thursday's game in Little Rock.

The Cardinals (6-3-1) led 5-3 after six innings, but Jonesboro scored three runs in the top of the seventh and took a 5-3 lead. DeVault reached base when a third strike became a wild pitch, then he moved to second on a ground ball by Caden Elsik before Hill delivered his hit.

Farmington had a chance to win the game after Jonesboro was retired in order in the top of the eighth. Two walks and a hit batter loaded the bases with two out, but DeVault ended the threat with a groundout.

Hill finished with two of the Cardinals' seven hits.

Bentonville 2, Skipperville (Ala.) G.W. Long 1

Tony Woodie's sixth-inning single drove in Reagan Hendricks with the decisive run as Bentonville defeated G.W. Long during Thursday's second game in Gulf Shores, Ala.

Hendricks, who had two of the Tigers' six hits, led off the sixth with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt, then raced home Woodie belted a single to left.

Bentonville starter Connor Taylor allowed a single in the seventh, but he was one out away from a complete game when he hit back-to-back batters and loaded the bases. Eli McCall then relieved Taylor and caused the only batter he faced to hit a grounder back to the mound to end the game.

Stephon Gryskiewicz accounted for the only other run for the Tigers (11-2) when he hit a solo home run in the second inning.

Gulf Breeze, Fla. 10, Bentonville West 9

West almost came back from a seven-run deficit but had the tying run thrown out at the plate and fell short for its third straight loss during Wednesday's late game at Gulf Breeze.

The Wolverines (10-3) trailed 10-3 after three innings before Alex Downing drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth. West then added four more runs in the sixth as Downing belted an RBI double, while Landon Grigg, Aaron Arnold and Cole Kitchens all drew bases-loaded walks.

The Wolverines then set the stage with singles by River Baker and Downing and an error that allowed Hunter Guill to reach base and loaded the bases. One out later, Arnold's single to right allowed pinch-runner Harrison Vinson to score, but a strong throw from right field beat Downing to the plate before he scored the tying run.

Downing, Arnold and Jake Casey each had two hits as West outhit Gulf Breeze by an 11-7 margin. Arnold finished with three RBIs, while Downing and Kitchens each drove in two.