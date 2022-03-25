BASKETBALL

Batesville alum Higginbottom headed to ASU

The nation’s No. 20 point guard in the Class of 2021, per ESPN, Izzy Higginbottom announced her commitment to the Red Wolves in a Twitter post late Wednesday night.

The news came only hours after Higginbottom shared she’d be entering the transfer portal following one season at Missouri. The 5-7 guard came off the bench in 26 games, averaging 5.7 points and 1.2 assists in just under 18 minutes per game.

Higginbottom — who opted for the Tigers over offers from ASU, Oklahoma, Texas-Arlington and Texas State among others — helped the Pioneers to a Class 4A state championship in 2019 and took them back to the state semifinals in 2020. In 2021, she smashed a 37-year-old record, pouring in 57 points in Batesville’s quarterfinal win against Little Rock Parkview.

The addition of Higginbottom gives new Red Wolves Coach Destinee Rogers four commitments in her 2022 recruiting class already. Former FAU guard Bre Beck announced she’d be coming to ASU Monday, joining junior-college transfers Jordan Clark (Jones College) and Tieriney Echols (State Fair Community College).

— Mitchell Gladstone