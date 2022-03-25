Stewart does it all in Pea Ridge win over Greenland

GREENLAND -- Logan Stewart delivered in three phases of the game for Pea Ridge on Thursday.

Stewart pitched four shutout innings and added two hits and two walks in the leadoff position to pace the Blackhawks to a 9-0 victory over Greenland in the Jarren Sorters Memorial Tournament at Allen Park.

Stewart also started a 1-2-3 double play that kept Greenland scoreless after the Pirates had loaded the bases in the fourth inning.

"Logan Stewart is the all-around ballplayer for us," Pea Ridge coach Matt Easterling said. "We had to talk with him early in the year about being leadoff because he is, ultimately, our best bat. He's also a power hitter and to have a kid like that at leadoff is huge for us."

The Jarren Sorters Memorial Tournament is a fundraiser to fight childhood cancer, a disease which took Sorters' young life at 15 years old in 2016. Sorters played baseball at Prairie Grove and funds from the two-day tournament go to the Play4Jarren Foundation for childhood cancer awareness and treatment.

Two more games are scheduled today with Pea Ridge facing Elkins at 1 p.m. and Greenland playing Elkins at 3:30 p.m.

Greenland only trailed 2-0 when Brayton Roberts smashed a double into the right field gap in the fourth inning. Carter Jackson walked and Brandon Vaughn reached on an infield single. But Stewart snuffed out the rally when he fielded a ground ball near the mound and threw home for a force out. Catcher Carter Rockhold then threw to first base to complete the double play.

"They had some momentum going with one out and the ball got back to the guy who we wanted right there," Easterling said. "That was a big play that set the tone for the rest of the game."

Matt Dixon pitched three shutout innings in relief and finished with a flurry by striking out the side in the seventh inning.

Stewart had a chance to add to his production at the plate, but he struck out after fouling off three pitches with the bases loaded in the fifth. Pea Ridge was still able to add two more runs in the sixth after Hagan McGarrah led off the inning with a triple.

Ryan Law added an RBI double in the seventh inning when Pea Ridge scored four runs to increase its lead to 9-0.