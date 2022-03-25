Swiss police say 5 family members fall from 7th-floor balcony; 4 die

Four people, members of the same family, died after falling from the balcony of their seventh-floor apartment in Montreux, western Switzerland, on Thursday, police said in a statement. A fifth person, a teenage boy, who also fell from the balcony, was hospitalized and in serious condition, they said.

The five people have not been officially identified, but police said they were believed to be members of a family of French nationals: a 40-year-old man, his 41-year-old wife, her twin sister, and the couple's 8-year-old daughter, along with the sole survivor, the couple's 15-year-old son.

Alexandre Bisenz, a spokesman for the Vaud canton police, said it was likely that the people had jumped from the balcony. Police are trying to determine the exact circumstances and causes of the incident, and said they had ruled out the presence of other people in the apartment at the time.

According to a preliminary investigation, police said, two police officers knocked at the door of the family's apartment at about 7 a.m. Thursday to hand a summons to the father in connection with the home-schooling of one of the children.

Police officers heard a voice coming from the apartment asking them to identify themselves. After they did so, the officers did not hear any further sounds coming from the apartment and they prepared to leave the building.

They were still in the building when a witness called police to say that some people had fallen from a balcony, said Jean-Christophe Sauterel, a police spokesman.

Sauterel said local authorities usually send police to visit individuals who fail to respond to repeated written summons. He said one of the children living in the apartment was being home-schooled, which is legal in Switzerland but requires routine checks on the process. When parents do not respond to solicitations for these checks, they can be summoned by police, he said.