The community heard from

Often it's the mayor who makes such statements. Or maybe the governor. It's usually a public official. And that is part of their job: to protect and serve. So when a bunch of shootings terrorizes a community, mayors and governors hold news conferences. Leaders lead. What follows is a list about how government will help. Or try to.

Then, sometimes, leaders come out of the community, and have no political aspirations. Just obligations. To make things better.

We're thinking about Reggie Swinton, the alum of Little Rock Central.

People know him because he played football at the highest level. So when he says something, folks listen--especially young folks, especially young males, because they look up to athletes.

"I'm not an activist," Reggie Swinton said, sounding more like a real activist than those who have the title printed on business cards. "But something has to be done. Something has to be said."

He'd be the one to say it.

"The murder rate in the city of Little Rock is just outrageous."

The paper said that Reggie Swinton will lead the "Thousand Man Meeting: Us. vs. Us" at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Capitol. According to plans, the meeting will cover topics like parenting, mentorship and mutual respect.

"We've got to have a reality check as Black people," Swinton said, noting that the focus needs to be not on police but on the Black community. "It's about what we are doing to us."

Mayors and governors can funnel resources toward inner city improvement and law enforcement. And lord knows they do. But a community that rises up might produce better results. Because there are more of us out here than in a government office.