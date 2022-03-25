‘The Outfit’

Cast: Mark Rylance, Dylan O’Brien, Johnny Flynn, Zoey Deutch, Simon Russell Beale, Alan Mehdizadeh, Nikki Amuka-Bird

Director: Graham Moore

Rating: R

Running time: 1 hour, 45 minutes

Playing theatrically

Second Take is an occasional feature that revisits movies currently playing in theaters.

Sometimes, a well-wrought psychological thriller is gracious enough to have a spiffy analog baked right into the screenplay.

"To the naked eye, a suit appears to consist of two parts, a jacket and trousers," we are told via voice-over, as the film's opening monologue unspools, "but those two seemingly solid parts are composed of four different fabrics ... and those fabrics are cut into 38 separate pieces. The process of size and form conjoining those pieces requires no fewer than 228 steps."

You might think something appears basic, in other words, say a genre picture involving a quiet man and an evening spent with a bunch of agitated gangsters, but when you really dig into it, things are a good deal more complex than you might have first assumed.

It is 1956, in the dead of winter in Chicago. Leonard (Mark Rylance), a proper British cutter (do not call him a mere "tailor") who learned his considerable craft on London's Savile Row, works out of a humble bespoke shop, along with his young secretary, Mable (Zoey Deutch), who yearns to leave the neighborhood, run by crime boss Roy Boyle (Simon Russell Beale), and his callow son, Richie (Dylan O'Brien), a man Mable claims to despise, but dates anyway.

For his part, the mild Leonard seems perfectly content tending to his fabrics, as a steady stream of gangster types traipse through the shop to put their regular weekly payments to Boss Boyle in fat envelopes through the slot of a drop-off box in the farthest back of the shop. Boyle was Leonard's first customer after arriving with nothing but a pair of fabric shears some years before, and has remained a steady regular, such that the men share a mutual respect, and Boyle trusts him with the collections.

This comes in useful when Richie, and Francis (Johnny Flynn), his father's right-hand man, suddenly show up one evening, after Roy's son has "taken a marble" to the gut, and is bleeding out in front of them. It seems the Lafontaines, a rival gang, got the jump on them, and are trying to track down a tape recording, supposedly made by an FBI bug, that would implicate the Boyles in all sorts of major crimes, taking them off the streets permanently.

Despite Leonard's protests, Francis has him sew Richie back up, only to return a bit later and shoot the kid down after a dispute over the now-missing tape, which leaves Leonard in a significant bind, having to placate the wild-eyed Francis, while lying outright to Richie's furious father, who comes around with some muscle looking for his son, in the middle of an all-out gang war.

Director Graham Moore, making his feature debut, working from his own deliciously meticulous screenplay (co-written with Johnathan McClain), takes precise care in setting up his one-room drama (with its xacto-sharp dialogue, strong character work, and reluctance to leave Leonard's shop, it plays a good deal like theater, by design), so that all the various weights and counterweights rise and fall like a well-maintained grandfather clock. Through subtle scene work, we come to understand many of the interpersonal connections (Leonard is paternalistic toward Mabel), and conflicts (Richie is jealous of the attention Francis gets from his pop), such that everyone's emotional psychology gets impressively leveraged against one another. It's a talkie crime flick, in other words, but crafted so methodically, with such vivid precision, it's never less than thrilling.

In this, Moore has found the perfect anchor in Rylance, who, after toiling away for years as a splendid character actor working in relative obscurity, has achieved later on the sort of presence and gravitas that can turn such roles into command performances. Flynn, playing the amoral Francis, a man whose appetite for power and astonishing ability to turn situations to his advantage, becomes an expert foil to Rylance's considered self-repression.

As good as it is, it's not quite perfect: After moving straight as a bullet through its three acts, the filmmakers tack on a bonus action scene at the very end that feels more clumsy than what transpired before it, but by then, the vast majority of the heavy lifting has already been accomplished. It's the one crack in its Tony Gilroy-esque facade, but fortunately, it doesn't hurt the film's fabulous foundation. It's even punctilious enough to call back to that cracking opening monologue, in a way so adroit you can't help but grin at its cleverness.