Total overhaul needed

The concept for American free public schools can be traced back to Thomas Jefferson, and what was originally meant by "public" was accessibility to the general population.

The idea behind public schools was to educate the general public. They were envisioned as providing that "general diffusion of knowledge" the founders believed would deliver the virtue and morality George Washington described as a "necessary spring of popular government."

But as much as Jefferson favored making education affordable to the general citizenry, he feared government centralization would be ruinous to the idea. In his notes to his Bill for Establishing Elementary Schools, he explicitly warned against funding under the authority of the governor or state bureaucracy.

If publicly financed and placed under state control, he cautioned, schools "would be badly managed, depraved by abuses, & would exhaust the whole literary fund."

He even went so far, in a letter on the subject, to recommend ditching the entire idea of public education if it can't be managed and controlled locally. "If, however, it is intended that the State government shall take this business into its own hands, and provide schools for every county, then by all means strike out this provision of our bill," he wrote.

To believe any general central authority would manage schools better than the parents in each local ward "is a belief against all experience," he wrote. The government was as ill-equipped to run schools as it would be to manage "all our farms, our mills, and our merchants' stores."

Basically, Jefferson thought government schools would be worse than no public school system at all.

Two centuries later, as we assess public education fresh from pandemic disruptions that strained students, parents and teachers alike, Jefferson's observations warrant revisiting.

The brokenness of public education varies across districts, but there are some clear commonalities involving government's destructive influences.

We have been indoctrinated (by the government, naturally) to accept that government schools are somehow intrinsic to our national identity, that anything interfering with "public education" is essentially anti-American.

But compulsory government schools as operated today are late-comers to the American experiment; the automobile is an older idea. For the bulk of the formative first century-and-a-half that established and expanded our United States, the Jeffersonian school model prevailed.

The trend toward mass centralization Jefferson opposed only materialized in the 20th century, and reached apex when Jimmy Carter formed the federal Department of Education. Centralized authority has since been amplified and poor management issues, depraved abuses and exhaustive cost increases have multiplied.

Jefferson's crystal ball has proven clearer than ever.

How often does a public school parent with a question encounter a cascading passing of the buck? The teacher blames school policy, the superintendent blames state regulations, the state department of education blames federal rules or requirements.

When the only hope a local parent has for achieving recourse is by petitioning redress in Washington, D.C., that explains why good ideas and grass-roots common-sense initiatives about public education never go anywhere.

Government schools, not surprisingly, often focus more on government politics du jour than on student learning (e.g., the sprawling San Francisco district was more preoccupied with renaming schools than reopening them). And coercive government efforts--even if well-intentioned--frequently make things worse.

Look at the long-term effects of forced integration in many large cities, such as nearby Memphis. In 1971, 41 percent of schools there were segregated (90 percent of students or more are Black). After 50 years of busing and lawsuits, the number of segregated schools has nearly doubled and now represents more than half of all Memphis schools.

Not only did the government fail to achieve its goal--five decades and billions of dollars later, it's further from the goal. Integrated schools have broad support today, but the path government schools took produced the opposite effect in many cities.

That's the government way when it comes to education. It spends more money per student, but test scores and literacy go down. It raises teacher salaries, but fewer teachers recommend the career. It consolidates schools, but doesn't deliver on the promised gains.

Measured metric after metric indicates public education needs total overhaul, not merely reform. For eight years straight, a majority of respondents to the EdChoice Schooling in America survey have said K-12 education is headed in the wrong direction.

School vouchers--where funding follows the student and parents choose the school--garner popularity numbers that would create a full-fledged mandate in other areas of government.

Two out of three among the general public favor vouchers; and the percentage of supporters goes up among the poor (81 percent), parents (78 percent), Blacks (72 percent) and Hispanics (73 percent).

Those most familiar with the inner workings of government education--public school teachers--already choose to send their children to private school at a rate twice that of other parents. In many urban districts, half of public school teachers send their own kids to private schools.

Overall, when asked why parents choose a particular school, the top reason for government schools is district assignment. For private schools, it's academics.

That says a lot. But a bloated education bureaucracy bent on self-preservation isn't listening.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.