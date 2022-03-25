Two people injured in Little Rock shootings

LITTLE ROCK — A man was shot twice Tuesday evening in Little Rock, according to police.

Officers responded at 6:04 p.m. Tuesday to the 4500 block of West 28th Street for a Shot Spotter activation of 11 rounds and 20 rounds, according to an incident report from Little Rock police. Shot Spotter is a gunshot detection system.

Upon the officers’ arrival, a 30-year-old man told them that he was shot in his leg and rear, the report states. He told officers that he was in his vehicle when he was shot at, police said. He did not see the shooter or what kind of car the person was in, according to the report.

His vehicle, which had several bullet holes in the driver’s side, had collided with the concrete porch on a house, police said.

A witness told officers that the gunman was last seen traveling west on 28th Street, according to the report.

In a separate incident, a man was shot twice on Geyer Springs Road a few hours later, according to police.

Officers responded to Arkansas Children’s Hospital for a shooting report, police said. An 18-year-old told officers that he was between Mc-Clellan and Baseline at 9:42 p.m. when he was shot by an unknown person, the report states.

The teen’s left hand and left thigh were wounded, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.